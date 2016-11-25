30°
Robots and magpies at South Grafton Public

Caitlan Charles | 25th Nov 2016 4:07 PM

BRINGING science, technology, engineering and maths into every day life is what 10 students from South Grafton Primary School have been doing in preparation for a competition in Sydney as part of the First Lego League.

The competition has two parts that are all about improving the relationship between humans and animals and today, parents and teachers had the opportunity to see their presentation before hopping on a bus to Sydney early next week.

Ainsley Pope said the first part of the presentation was all about how humans can improve their relationship with magpies.

"They had to come up with something that improves the interaction between humans and animals, and their idea was that magpies needed and improvement with their interaction," she said.

"They contacted National Parks who put them in touch with Daryl Jones who forwarded scientific papers.

"We talked to those guys and read their papers and realised it's not colour magpies go for, they are smart birds and they can tell if they are fake eyes, and they thought why don't we put our own eyes on top of our head."

 

The second half of the presentation was to use a robot to move animals on the board back to base.

"Again it's about anyway they can improve the interaction between humans an animals," she said.

The kids have programmed their robot to move around the board and pick up the animals to help them, breed them or move them.

This will be the second year South Grafton Public School are competing in the competition.

"The students are exposed to real world issues in a project that encompasses STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) principles in a fun environment," Mrs Pope said.

"They're trying to solve problems in an adult environment and applying their knowledge and inventing new things to make life better."

