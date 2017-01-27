Roger strums for the Valley

Roger Green sings a song to the crowd after being announced the 2017 Clarence Valley Local Hero.

WHEN Roger Green was nominated for the Clarence Valley Local Hero Award, he had raised more than $64,000 in 12 years. By the time he won the award, that figure had grown by another $4000.

With no plans to stop any time soon, Mr Green said he wants to get to $100,000, to help as many cancer patients in the Clarence Valley as possible.

"All the money I raise goes back to people on the Clarence River, and I'm proud to be able to do that,” he said.

"I find someone who needs some assistance, and then myself and Debbie Bowling will see what their situation is and give them $1000 to help.

"People might not have money but that doesn't matter to me. I just find people who need help and help them.”

For the past 12 years Mr Green has travelled across Australia with his guitar to busk and raise money for Clarence Valley cancer patients.

His fundraising efforts started when his wife was fighting breast cancer and was in hospital in Newcastle.

"I came across a chap playing violin in Kempsey to raise money for people with cancer, and he had made $54,000,” Mr Green said.

"I thought if he could do it, so could I, so I made it a goal to go past that total, and that was 12 years ago.”

Mr Green said he was grateful to accept the award.

"It's just a pleasure to have something and to be recognised,” he said.

"I do what I do for people. I love performing and I love raising money to help people.

"I would like to thank Elaine Stevenson and Borna Cooper for nominating me, as well as Debbie Bowling for all of her help, because we work together.”