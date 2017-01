A truck has crashed and rolled at the intersection of Centenary Drive and the Pacific Highway at Clarenza.

A B-DOUBLE has crashed and rolled onto its side at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Centenary Drive at Clarenza.

Witnesses said it appeared as if the driver was going too fast in the slippery conditions and failed to handle the corner as he turned from the highway.

It is believed the driver is uninjured, although there is an ambulance in attendance.

Hazmat crews are on the scene to control spilled oil and diesel.

The intersection is closed as the clean-up and recovery continues.