RSL chiefs received 'millions' in consultancy fees

THE national president of the RSL has promised to stand down amid claims he and other senior figures shared in millions of dollars worth of consultancy fees from an aged care charity.

Rod White has offered to stand down pending the outcome of an investigation, the ABC reported.

The ABC revealed last month that Mr White was one of several current and former members of the league's NSW State Council who received payments from RSL LifeCare.

RSL NSW has received legal advice the men may have broken the law, in receiving and failing to disclose the payments.

New documents obtained by the ABC reveal that the amount of consultancy fees paid to the LifeCare directors is far greater than originally thought - totalling more than $2 million since 2007.

The ABC reported that Bob Crosthwaite and Bill Humphreys both remain as councillors. Another, Don Rowe, has since resigned.

The current treasurer of RSL NSW, Bill Hardman, also received payments but he said the payments were lawful.

RSL NSW State Council will meet today in the wake of the revelations.

RSL NSW president John Haines said the state council had asked the two remaining councillors to stand down voluntarily.

Mr Haines said the extent of the payments had taken him by surprise.

"Obviously I'm floored, the fact that they were elected, or nominated by the NSW RSL in good faith to look after the interests of veterans, particularly some of the young ones and the homeless veterans, and the older veterans," he said.

"I'm floored they would even think that they were entitled to any money, any funds at all."