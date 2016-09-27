Sabeena joins Ramsey St crew

FORMER Yamba girl and Grafton Cathedral School student Sabeena Manalis continues to carve out a career in one of the most competitive industries on the planet, acting.

Sabeena's latest role is with Australia's long- running cult classic Neighbours.

She plays Regan Davis, a recurring guest role that sees her arrival bring some friction to the set.

Regan is the ex-lover of main character Ned Willis (Ben Hall) who is currently seeing Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and like all good romance plots, a former flame is sure to see some sparks fly.

Sabeena's next episode airs tonight on Channel 11 at 6.30pm.

Keen TV watchers may remember Sabeena's first TV role on the very popular drama series Underbelly. She appeared in The Golden Mile season opposite lead Firass Dirani (House Husbands).

She was also a regular character on the SBS comedy series Housos which won a Logie for Best Light Entertainment.

Before her latest role in the internationally loved soap Neighbours, Sabeena spent time honing her craft by auditioning for the prestigious Howard Fine acting studio in Melbourne. She relocated from Yamba to be part of the 2013 full-time ensemble there.

If that wasn't a tough enough schedule, being mum to her three-month-old son Marley during that period certainly tested her mettle.

Besides tonight's episode she will pop up on Friday and in a pivotal scene next week alongside long-time character Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).

Sabeena said it hadn't been easy, "I got dropped from my previous agency when they down-sized and have been knocked back from many others. My new agent went into liquidation the day I booked Neighbours so I am currently freelance.

"The industry can be brutal but you just have to keep working at your craft and not take rejection too personally.

"Also, making your own work keeps things exciting, I'm currently in pre- production stages of writing and producing a comedy web series with Sam Gaskell from Good Story about Australia's hook-up culture," she said.

Besides acting, Sabeena is passionate about being a positive role model. She is a global ambassador for Taryn Brumfitt's global Body Image Movement whose film Embrace will be airing at Yamba cinema later this year.

"There are so many young girls struggling with body image and mental health issues. People in the media are the ones who have the most power to change it so I want to be transparent in my own journey to self acceptance and speak up about the obstacles women face regarding body image and the need to fit in to society's unrealistic beauty ideals."

And while Sabeena has been pursuing acting since she left school, working in the business is something that has always been in her blood.

"My grandparents built the Yamba Cinema and now my mum runs the place, so growing up watching movies most likely had some influence. There was no huge moment though, I just always knew I wanted to be an actor."