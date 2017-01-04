28°
News

Sacrifices made in name of progress

Jude McBean | 4th Jan 2017 7:30 PM
17 Pound St, Grafton, one of the historical home being demolished as part of the new Grafton Bridge crossing.
17 Pound St, Grafton, one of the historical home being demolished as part of the new Grafton Bridge crossing. SIMONHUGHESPHOTO@gmail.com

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first of The Bridges exhibition is now on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery. The Bridges: The First Year presents work by seven artists - Robyn Sweaney, Robyn Tychsen, John Van Der Kolk, Stacey Conridge, Malcolm King, Simon Hughes and Curt Edwards.

Robyn Sweaney became focused on the houses that were moved to make way for the second Grafton bridge after attending, along with 39 other artists, the open information session presented by the gallery in partnership with Roads and Maritime Services. Later, after she had been selected to participate in the project, the artist visited the houses, photographing the exteriors and interiors as well as some parts of their gardens. Her response is installed in The First Year - two photographs, one assemblage and a series of drawings.

The artist says of her work: "For the past 10 years my artwork has been focused on the built environment. I am interested in the conceptual and ephemeral relationships between people and how we choose to live. This project has been great opportunity to document the changing use and fluidity of place and space within a landscape and to investigate the space that structures enclose and fill up.”

"In the work Liminal traces I have focused on the positive and negative shapes of the houses that will disappear to make way for the new Grafton bridge. The early stages of change within the landscape, before the creation of new infrastructure, can be seen as liminal, transitory thresholds. These zones are starting points where the definition of place and space become blurry.”

Robyn's titles of her works, Navigator, Possession, Marking Ground and Liminal Traces reference the various concepts and actions taking place in the removal of the houses. Liminal Trace, which is made out of graphite and wax varnish on heavy rag paper in the shape of each house as seen from the front, from the road. They have the well-worn surface of intense graphite embossed with a grid reflecting the planning for the houses removal and the bridge to be built as well as the fences around the sites.

Marking Ground is a photograph taken by Robyn Sweaney on one of her site visits to the houses. A mark made to indicate a spot from a map on the lawn of a backyard of one of the houses captured the artist's eye as it signifies the transformation from a domestic to a civic area of that area.

Simon Hughes has presented 23 photographs, 19 of the houses and four aerial views of groups of the houses as they were in October last year. The images capture the loss of ownership of the houses, the gardens are overgrown and the lawns are getting messy. The houses are in transition, in a time between being lived in and being removed.

The Bridges will continue as a project until the four new bridges are completed and over that time will evolve. The project is coordinated by the Grafton Regional Gallery, a cultural service of the Clarence Valley Council, in partnership with Roads and Maritime Services and with the support of the Yulgilbar Foundation.

Blooming flowers

Most people love flowers and the flower drawings and watercolours of our much loved sister artists, Doris and Gladys O'Grady, are proving the statement. The gallery has two exhibitions of flowers, one featuring the work of Doris O'Grady, the other of Gladys O'Grady.

The works are selected from our large collection of work by the O'Grady sisters. There are more than 1000 botanical works by Doris from which to choose.

The O'Grady flower exhibitions are a great opportunity for visitors to view work by the two of the Clarence Valley's early 20th century artists.

The botanical work by Doris and Gladys O'Grady is quite incredible - the skill with which these works are executed, as well as the sheer number of artworks created. Our exhibitions just show a few beautiful glimpses and the incredible knowledge of plants Doris and Gladys had - something many people had those days.

Call for volunteers

The Grafton Regional Gallery has a very active volunteer program.

Our gallery volunteers do light garden maintenance, help change over our exhibitions, receive our visitors and orientate them to the exhibitions, do retail work in the gallery shop and help out in the gallery office.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police yet to release name of man injured in crash

Police yet to release name of man injured in crash

Police are witholding the name of a 36-year-old South Grafton man critically injured when his car ploughed into the back of a stationary truck at Clarenza

OUR SAY: Common factor in deaths

Sticking between the red and yellow flags is one way to stay safe in the water.

One thing stands out among water-related deaths in NSW

The "prank" that almost killed my son is still going on

Jamie Cox suffered head injuries when he collapsed after being put in a choker hold by a fellow student at a Gold Coast school.

“It’s bitterly disappointing that this stuff is still going on.”

Sacrifices made in name of progress

17 Pound St, Grafton, one of the historical home being demolished as part of the new Grafton Bridge crossing.

Making way for progress

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 Offers Wanted

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Absolute River Frontage

606 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

House 3 2 9 $ 629,000

Boasting just over 40 Hectares of undulating, fertile farmland and approximately 450 metres of river frontage, there is absolutely no doubt 606 Seelands Hall Road...

Lot 7 Stockmans Rest

7 Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan. $159,000

Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!