Sacrifices made in name of progress

17 Pound St, Grafton, one of the historical home being demolished as part of the new Grafton Bridge crossing.

THE first of The Bridges exhibition is now on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery. The Bridges: The First Year presents work by seven artists - Robyn Sweaney, Robyn Tychsen, John Van Der Kolk, Stacey Conridge, Malcolm King, Simon Hughes and Curt Edwards.

Robyn Sweaney became focused on the houses that were moved to make way for the second Grafton bridge after attending, along with 39 other artists, the open information session presented by the gallery in partnership with Roads and Maritime Services. Later, after she had been selected to participate in the project, the artist visited the houses, photographing the exteriors and interiors as well as some parts of their gardens. Her response is installed in The First Year - two photographs, one assemblage and a series of drawings.

The artist says of her work: "For the past 10 years my artwork has been focused on the built environment. I am interested in the conceptual and ephemeral relationships between people and how we choose to live. This project has been great opportunity to document the changing use and fluidity of place and space within a landscape and to investigate the space that structures enclose and fill up.”

"In the work Liminal traces I have focused on the positive and negative shapes of the houses that will disappear to make way for the new Grafton bridge. The early stages of change within the landscape, before the creation of new infrastructure, can be seen as liminal, transitory thresholds. These zones are starting points where the definition of place and space become blurry.”

Robyn's titles of her works, Navigator, Possession, Marking Ground and Liminal Traces reference the various concepts and actions taking place in the removal of the houses. Liminal Trace, which is made out of graphite and wax varnish on heavy rag paper in the shape of each house as seen from the front, from the road. They have the well-worn surface of intense graphite embossed with a grid reflecting the planning for the houses removal and the bridge to be built as well as the fences around the sites.

Marking Ground is a photograph taken by Robyn Sweaney on one of her site visits to the houses. A mark made to indicate a spot from a map on the lawn of a backyard of one of the houses captured the artist's eye as it signifies the transformation from a domestic to a civic area of that area.

Simon Hughes has presented 23 photographs, 19 of the houses and four aerial views of groups of the houses as they were in October last year. The images capture the loss of ownership of the houses, the gardens are overgrown and the lawns are getting messy. The houses are in transition, in a time between being lived in and being removed.

The Bridges will continue as a project until the four new bridges are completed and over that time will evolve. The project is coordinated by the Grafton Regional Gallery, a cultural service of the Clarence Valley Council, in partnership with Roads and Maritime Services and with the support of the Yulgilbar Foundation.

Blooming flowers

Most people love flowers and the flower drawings and watercolours of our much loved sister artists, Doris and Gladys O'Grady, are proving the statement. The gallery has two exhibitions of flowers, one featuring the work of Doris O'Grady, the other of Gladys O'Grady.

The works are selected from our large collection of work by the O'Grady sisters. There are more than 1000 botanical works by Doris from which to choose.

The O'Grady flower exhibitions are a great opportunity for visitors to view work by the two of the Clarence Valley's early 20th century artists.

The botanical work by Doris and Gladys O'Grady is quite incredible - the skill with which these works are executed, as well as the sheer number of artworks created. Our exhibitions just show a few beautiful glimpses and the incredible knowledge of plants Doris and Gladys had - something many people had those days.

Call for volunteers

The Grafton Regional Gallery has a very active volunteer program.

Our gallery volunteers do light garden maintenance, help change over our exhibitions, receive our visitors and orientate them to the exhibitions, do retail work in the gallery shop and help out in the gallery office.