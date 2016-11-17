27°
News

Sailors hit low point during high tide

Caitlan Charles | 17th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
A boat lays stranded on Iluka Beach after striking trouble on Monday night.
A boat lays stranded on Iluka Beach after striking trouble on Monday night. Melissa Halliday Photographics

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ILUKA Beach has provided a peculiar sight in recent days with a sail boat stuck fast on the sand after it was washed ashore during Monday night's king tide.

Ron Rushton from Malcean SES said he was called to the beach on Monday night to pick up stranded crew members.

"The son jumped into the water and swam ashore,” Mr Ruston said.

"As far as I know they (the rest of the crew) were still in the boat when it came ashore.”

Frank Boyd from Yamba/Iluka Marine Rescue said the vessel had been beached before the organisation was contacted.

"We didn't need to rescue anyone,” he said.

It was a king-size tide so they are well and truly up the beach.

"The only contact that was made with us was by radio.”

Mr Boyd said early indications were the crew onboard the vessel had opted to anchor off the North Wall at Iluka rather than going across the bluff. They had however encountered trouble during the king tide associated with the supermoon.

"They ended up back on the beach, the seas got up and dragged the anchor,” he said.

"Wind was blowing quite hard from the south east (that night).”

The Daily Examiner understands a removal attempt had been scheduled for yesterday morning and the wreck is now a matter for the insurance company.

It is thought the crew remained in Iluka yesterday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  iluka beach malcean ses sail boat beached supermoon yamba/iluka marine rescue

Fatal crash a 'freak accident'

Fatal crash a 'freak accident'

PRELIMINARY investigations into yesterday's fatal crash between a motorcycle and a truck near Maclean indicate the bike stalled in the middle of the highway.

Asbestos action plan at depot site

Councillor Richie Williamson, Ian Feek from Ridgemill, Clarence Valley Council general manager Scott Greensill and Shaun Spry and Matt Hunter from Hutchinsons Builders at the South Grafton super depot site when work started in August.

Council calls public meeting

Calypso set for $8.75 million facelift

BIG CHANGES: The latest plan for improvements to the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park.

Changes to go on display during holidays

Clarence Valley's horror year on the roads

TRAGEDY: Fourteen lives have been lost on Clarence Valley roads in 2016.

2016 one of the worst on record for road deaths

Local Partners

Calypso set for $8.75 million facelift

Plans for a multi-million dollar revamp of the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park will go on public display during the summer holiday period

Clarence Valley's horror year on the roads

TRAGEDY: Fourteen lives have been lost on Clarence Valley roads in 2016.

2016 one of the worst on record for road deaths

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Clarence Valley town plans to rid itself of cane toad

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off set in 1920s New York and starring Eddie Redmayne.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Amputee's cameo moment in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge

UP IN LIGHTS: Adam Bowes has his first credited film role in the Mel Gibson blockbuster Hacksaw Ridge.

Adam Bowes' first credited role in Oscar-touted blockbuster

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

Chad Morgan coming to the caravans at Calliope

Australian country musician Chad Morgan arrives at the 38th CMAA Country Music Awards of Australia during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010. The awards recognise excellence in the Australian country music industry. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Clarence Valley Country Muster dates and artists announced

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

SOLD by Kate Dowsett - Quiet Idyllic Water View Lifestyle

115 Sportsmans Creek Road, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 4 $385,000

Rare is it to find a small and manageable 6.5 acres (approx.) with building entitlement in a quiet rural setting opposite a private waterfront reserve With only...

IMPRESSIVE TREE CHANGE

58 Angouri Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 5 $409,000

Immaculately presented inside & out this north facing home will impress the most fastidious buyer. 2.6acres approximately of beautifully maintained and well...

Immaculate Unit- Walk to everything

4 5 MULGI STREET, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $389,000

Located just on the edge of the CBD, leave the car at home because it's just minutes to all shops and beaches, yet serenely quiet and very private. Spacious north...

Impressive Lifestyle Property Ticks All Boxes

Lawrence 2460

House 6 3 5 $580,000

Commanding your attention this grand home is big on size, location and features sure to impress even the most fastidious buyer. Beautifully maintained both inside...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 1 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

SELLERS LOOKING FOR A SPEEDY SALE

157 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Not only are the sellers highly motivated and committed to a sale within the next few weeks, the home has been beautifully maintained over the years and treated...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!