Sailors hit low point during high tide

A boat lays stranded on Iluka Beach after striking trouble on Monday night.

ILUKA Beach has provided a peculiar sight in recent days with a sail boat stuck fast on the sand after it was washed ashore during Monday night's king tide.

Ron Rushton from Malcean SES said he was called to the beach on Monday night to pick up stranded crew members.

"The son jumped into the water and swam ashore,” Mr Ruston said.

"As far as I know they (the rest of the crew) were still in the boat when it came ashore.”

Frank Boyd from Yamba/Iluka Marine Rescue said the vessel had been beached before the organisation was contacted.

"We didn't need to rescue anyone,” he said.

It was a king-size tide so they are well and truly up the beach.

"The only contact that was made with us was by radio.”

Mr Boyd said early indications were the crew onboard the vessel had opted to anchor off the North Wall at Iluka rather than going across the bluff. They had however encountered trouble during the king tide associated with the supermoon.

"They ended up back on the beach, the seas got up and dragged the anchor,” he said.

"Wind was blowing quite hard from the south east (that night).”

The Daily Examiner understands a removal attempt had been scheduled for yesterday morning and the wreck is now a matter for the insurance company.

It is thought the crew remained in Iluka yesterday.