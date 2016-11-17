Salvation Army needs your help for their Christmas Appeal

AS THE countdown to Christmas gets closer, and the decorations start to fill shop windows, most people's thoughts turn to spending time with their family, giving each other presents and sitting down to a Christmas dinner, but unfortunately not everyone will get the Christmas they dream of.

The Salvation Army's yearly Christmas Appeal will begin soon, to help those less fortunate enjoy this time of year.

Salvation Army Major Colin Young said in the past two weeks there has already been an increase in people asking for help over the Christmas period.

"This is a ridiculously busy time of year for us," he said.

"I had a phone call this morning from a woman who sees what her situation is going to be because of school ending and all that sort of stuff and she knows she is going to need help, so she rings us up and finds out what we can and can't do, we start to make plans.

"Christmas can be a very lonely time, because of the expectations that everyone else puts on it, so when someone finds themselves alone it can be a difficult day."

Major Young said planning has already begun for this year's appeal and what the Salvation Army can do to help make Christmas a merry time for those in need.

"We need new toys, there are certain restrictions on second-hand toys so we can't take them, so we need new toys," he said.

"If people want to donate cash we're more than happy to accept cash which we can convert into gift cards. We don't give cash, we give gift cards for people to spend at the various supermarkets to buy their Christmas food if they want to."

Major Young said anyone wanting to help the appeal to look out for their trailer at Grafton Shoppingworld, or visit the Salvation Army Hall or store.