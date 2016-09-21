20°
Sport

Sampson a GHA member for life

Jarrard Potter | 21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM
HONOUR: Grafton Hockey Association president Lyn Newby with Rick Sampson, who has been honoured with a life membership in recognition of his coaching work.
HONOUR: Grafton Hockey Association president Lyn Newby with Rick Sampson, who has been honoured with a life membership in recognition of his coaching work. Christopher Blanchard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: For more than ten years, nearly every junior hockey player who has played representative hockey has been coached by Rick Sampson.

Such is his influence on hockey in Grafton that he has been honoured by becoming a life member of the Grafton Hockey Association.

In a presentation following the GHA grand finals on Saturday, Sampson was presented with the award in recognition of his time and dedication to coaching junior hockey talent and helping anyone who wants to improve their hockey.

Village Green City Bears stalwart Michael Russ nominated Sampson for the honour, along with president Pete Fysh, and said it was a great recognition for the work Sampson does for Grafton hockey.

"Rick has got a lot of kids to state sides over the years, so it's only fair that he got some recognition,” Russ said.

"Every junior kid that has made it into the state side, Rick has had something to do with them in the last ten years, which just goes to show you how good a coach he is.

"He is a really good coach, and it's really good to see him doing it. The kids love him, and he is a nice bloke.

"He doesn't charge anyboy to do the coaching, and it's really appreciated by everyone. He puts in the hours down there with the kids, coaching two to three times a week, and the kids all like being coached by him.”

Russ said the life membership was a fitting way to show Sampson that his efforts are appreciated by everyone involved with the Grafton Hockey Association.

"It's always hard to get these sorts of people recognised, because they don't do it for the recognition,” Russ said.

"They just turn up and do it, so this was one way we thought we could recognise Rick and it's really pleasing to see him receive this recognition.”

Grafton Hockey Association president Lyn Newby said Sampson has a long history of supporting Grafton hockey.

"Risk helped initiate and developed the structure and program of what is now known as the GHA Academy for not just talented players but those that simply want to improve their hockey,” she said.

"He has never turned a player away that has the commitment to improve. We only have to look at the way our representative teams fair at State Championships to know the impact that he has had on these players.

"Rick's major commitment has been to our juniors. Simply stated if juniors want to improve their hockey Rick will be their willing to offer his time and knowledge freely.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
It is your last chance to do the census and avoid fines

It is your last chance to do the census and avoid fines

THERE'S still time for households to complete the census ahead of the deadline this week to avoid being fined.

Valley beach patrols start for another season

Lifeguard Will Brighton puts up the flags for the start of the surf season at Yamba Main Beach.

Beach patrols start up over the holiday season

Clarence Valley votes for its Tastiest Takeaway

Olivia Matarazzo, owner John Agiannitis, Ryan Moore, Elyce Fahey, and Sharon Daniels from the Clarence Valley's Tastiest Takeaway, Charcoal Chicken.

The results for the Tastiest Takeaway are in

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

Rebels Karl Woodley goes over to score a try during the South Grafton Rebels versus Bellingen Group 2 match at McKiitrick Park on Sunday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

League star in court for intimidating a police officer.

Local Partners

Community space open to the people

"It's a place where people, if they're feeling low, can just come in and have a yak."

Quartet's ultimate climb to fight deadly disease

A promotional supplied image of the Sydney Tower Skywalk launched Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AAP Image/Skywalk) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY **TO GO WITH TRAVEL FEATURE: TRAVEL NSW SKYWALK**

Grafton firefighters set to climb Sydney Tower Eye to raise money

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Lot 21 Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $169,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

The lifestyle you want is here

488 Upper Fine Flower Road, Upper Fine Flower 2460

Rural 0 0 $250000

Situated roughly 60 klms from Grafton, this 300 acre parcel of land is ready for its next adventure. With Fine Flower Creek flowing through, there are numerous...

Size, Space and Comfort

8/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $310,000

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

Built to last with extra trimmings

25 Whipbird Drive, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 6 $450,000

Driving through Ashby Heights and along the Whipbird Drive rural cul de sac some features will jump out at you. Wow, I have a bit of extra space around me, it's...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Time to Pounce!

9 Rolfe Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $189,000

With a strong enquiry for an asking price of $260pw rent, this little investment property close to South Grafton High School has been an investment gem for our...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment