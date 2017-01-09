Sand transformed into art by teams at Yamba's Main Beach

MODEL MATERIAL: Sandologist Steve Machell sculpts a new creation at Yamba's Main Beach ahead of Sunday's Rotary Fun Day sandcastle building competition.

THEY were always destined to be washed away at high tide, but however temporary, the sand sculptures created on Yamba's Main Beach yesterday were truly a sight to behold.

Run by Rotary Club of Yamba, the sandcastle building competition was the main feature of the annual family fun day.

Resident sandologist Steve Machell, who has overseen the annual competition since it started, spent hours working with nature's materials to provide inspiration for budding sandcastle enthusiasts.

This year, it came in the form of a dolphin, and a castle fit for royalty.

Then it was up to the entrants.

Teams of four then competed with unique designs, for a chance to take home the trophy.

Mr Machell said he was always impressed by what people came up with.

"I find the standard here is actually quite good," he said.

"It's been going for a few years and it's great to see a lot of the same families come back and get better every year."

While some people go in with a well-thought-out design, the sandologist said his own creations always changed as he went.

"Obviously after 20 years I've got my favourite designs," he laughed.

"The sand can be hard to get rid of, but with an office like this, how can you complain?"