Santa is so old hat - the kids want Mrs Claus

ALL FOR THE KIDS: Mrs Claus Coffs Coast aka Margaret Schumacher, with her elves Happy and Pixie from The Smiley's at Banksia Preschool this week.

BEHIND every great man is a hard-working woman.

Of course that's the case for the jolly man in the red suit.

Introducing the Coffs Coast's own Mrs Claus, Margaret Schumacher, who has spent the past few weeks sharing the Christmas cheer at local preschools.

Her Christmas story began with a visit to a preschool to donate an elf on the shelf and magic message beans, than came the requests for celebrity visits and pretty soon she was joined by a merry band of elves.

"At this time of the year Santa is extra busy so I'm accompanied by Happy Pixie and Holly and we leave Santa at the North Pole to finish making gifts for all the nice boys and girls," Mrs Claus said.

"Like all good husbands he has chores to do.

"When the children or adults ask where he is I often tell them that I have left him to do the washing up and shovelling the snow."

The tradition is set to continue just look out for the Mrs Clause Coffs Coast Facebook page.