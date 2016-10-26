31°
News

Save Dreamworld: This tragedy won't stop us going back

26th Oct 2016 12:01 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS Australia reels from the news that four adults were killed at one of Dreamworld's most beloved and benign rides, some have raised the prospect that the Gold Coast theme park may be closed for good.

Shock jock Steve Price told a New Zealand radio show that it could spell the end for the famed park, as visitors question whether Dreamworld and its Gold Coast peers are safe for visitors.

But readers have hit back hard, saying that Dreamworld has brought them such joy, that this incident while tragic, would not stop them from returning with their families.
 

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

'Dreamworld may never open again'

Dreamworld horror: How do you explain it to your children

Dreamworld miracle: How two girls managed to survive

 

Eliza Orenshaw wrote that she has "full faith" in the park operating as it always have, with safety as a top priority.

"It is so devastating this has happened, and my heart goes out to the family who lost so many people in one go from this horrific accident," she wrote.

"Dreamworld will fix their ride, they will put new protocols in place to try to prevent anything like this ever happening again, and anyone that's ever been there and loved it (like I have my whole life) will be back, as well as tourists who want to experience the joy of this theme park."

Jessica Louise said she and her family would "100% be going back".

"What happened yesterday was a freak accident. The kind that could happen absolutely anywhere in the world. No one is at fault here.

"May the 4 that passed rest in peace and their families live life for them.

"Dreamworld still has my support 10000% percent."
 

Lee-ann Higgins said while her heart goes out to those affected in the tragedy, she would return.

"I'll still go back though," she wrote.

" Have been there many times and was there again in February. Had the best time."

MORE ON FACEBOOK:

Carissa Chapman 

No need to close its doors, it was a sad incident that shouldn't of happened... condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones and those poor children that lost their mum and witnessed it all. 

It happens all across the world at different theme parks, close the ride for good if need be but don't take the whole park away so future generations cant experience the joy Dreamworld can bring.
 

Lisa Elvish

Just a freak accident...accidents happen on our roads...but people don't stop driving on them. Sending the families support at this very sad time.
 

Kira Gray

We need to stand behind the workers of Dreamworld, if that park closes hundreds of people will lose jobs. Where will the animals and tigers go?

What are they gonna do with a whole empty theme park? Yesterday was a horrific accident that could of happened at any time anywhere.

My condolences to the family impacted by the tragedy and I'm deeply sorry for your loss but let's not lose such an iconic place like Dreamworld.

Topics:  deaths dreamworld facebook workplace health and safety

Tributes paint bright picture of Coutts Crossing mum

Tributes paint bright picture of Coutts Crossing mum

WOOLWORTHS colleagues among mourners who paid tribute to Coutts Crossing mother of three Jodie Spears at her funeral in Grafton.

Green team's grubby efforts unearth award nomination

dirtgirlworld, starring Dirtgirl (pictured), has been nominated in the Resource Efficiency Category for its Get Grubby project

dirtgirlworld creators' sustainability project proving a hit

Jet Boat Rescue saves yacht off North Coast

Ballina Jet Boat Rescue came to the aid of a yacht in distress yesterday afternoon.

Two people have had a lucky escape

Save Dreamworld: This tragedy won't stop us going back

"Dreamworld still has my support 10000% percent."

Local Partners

Gallery receives $70k funding boost

"THE NSW Government is committed to a resilient and vibrant arts and cultural sector."

WATCH: Junior Queen gets silver screen royal treatment

2008 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates Elora Vest, Rachael Houlahan and Melista King are just a few of the girls who came together to share their stories and be a part of the new documentary Jaca Girls.

A right royal look at the Junior Jacaranda Queen competition

Tea party with the 'Queen'

TRADITION: 1955 Jacaranda Queen Stella Wilson sits with reigning 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White at last year's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

Meet the royal patyu in style

Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Grafton locals are doing a Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney for Robert Black.

Team Blacky aims to better $5000 to battle brain cancer.

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

BINDI Irwin has shared her thoughts on being named number eight in the 2016 Henley's MAXIM HOT 100 list.

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Hugh Laurie will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

CENTRAL ESTATE LIVING IN YOUR BRAND NEW HOME

1 O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 FASTRAK

Would you like the benefit of owning a brand new home without the stress of building? To be able to move in and be settled before Christmas? 1 Omalley Close...

Escape to the hinterland

Lot 69 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby Heights 2463

Residential Land The hinterland area of Ashby Heights is a great area to escape ... $127,500

The hinterland area of Ashby Heights is a great area to escape from the rat race and instead enjoy the privacy that this bushland retreat can offer. This 3.13 acre...

OFF GRID LIVING

Tucabia 2462

Rural 1 1 $275,000

Wanting to escape the hectic town life and get back to basics, enjoy nature and become fully self sufficient, then this is a must to inspect. Predominately...

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals