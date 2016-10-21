27°
Sport

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

Tim Howard
| 21st Oct 2016 2:13 PM
First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner
First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner Leigh Jensen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 250 mountain-bike riders will explode onto the Bom Bom State Forest on Saturday for the first G-Bomb 9Hr MTB event.

Race commissar Mark White said the Grafton Cycle Club had launched a bold experiment this year to change the event to a single nine-hour race.

"In the past we've had a six-hour and a 12-hour race to cater for different levels of riders, but this was getting away from the purpose of the race to encourage participation, so we've switched to the single nine-hour event," he said.

"A lot of the riders in the six hour race would finish, get their time and head home rather than take advantage of all the entertainment at the track," he said.

"It might cut our numbers a bit but we're still going to have between 200 and 250 riders."

White said he had entries from more than 150 riders including many from south-east Queensland.

"We've also got some entries from a couple of riders from Armidale who will keep the riders here honest," he said.

"There's still a couple of days of registration to go and traditionally we get a real last-minute rush," he said.

Despite the influx of top riders from outside the Valley, White said there were local cyclists who fancy their chances.

"Local riders like Jye Reardon and Paul O'Connor and one other, who have entered in the three-rider teams category will be a good show," White said.

"Jye won his grade in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic earlier this year."

White will also be taking a keen interest in a group of young local riders coming up from under-15s to race in the under-17s for the first time.

"Henry White, Bridie White, Joel Ford and Oliver Ramos have won their section at the G-Bomb for the past two years," White, who is the father of two of the team, said.

He said the quartet was in cracking form at a Grafton Cycle Club enduro event last weekend.

"Henry won the under-15s, Bridie the under-15 girls, Oliver was fourth in the under-17s and Joel was fifth in the under-17s," he said.

White was also expecting a big race in the 40 and Over category from race director Ken Shepherd.

"Shep's been putting plenty of training in for this race," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he had a big result."

White said the G-Bomb contestants could race individually or in teams in a variety of categories.

These started at under-17s through to under-19s, under-30, 30 to 40 and over-40 in mens and womens.

He said there were also teams categories for two, three and four-rider teams in men's, womens and mixed classes.

"There's lots of different ways for riders of all ages and abilities to get involved," he said. Organisers have also put on a day and night full of entertainment for the riders.

"We'll have a band playing on the back of a truck from 7pm, an hour before the race finishes," White said.

 

"There's going to be food and a coffee van out there all day."

He said there will be a children's race for under-15s earlier in the day before the G-Bomb's mass start at 11am.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bom bom state forest g-bomb 9hr mtb grafton cycle club jye reardon paul o'connor whatson

Our fishery value revealed

Our fishery value revealed

The Clarence fishing industry is the most productive in NSW despite the relatively small area of the fishery says a new report released this week.

WATCH: Shocking footage captures 'coward punch' attack

CCTV footage of the incident shows the punch being thrown (top), the victim lying on the ground (top right), his mother intervening (middle) and the aftermath.

"He could have killed my son right there on the footpath."

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

SELMA Blair has claimed her bizarre outburst on a flight earlier this year was due to a "psychotic blackout".

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Where the Right Aspect and a Great View Meet

14 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $347,000

This might just be the real estate recipe you have been waiting for! The ingredients certainly sound tasty! The major ingredient is an excellent position in town...

SOAK UP THE VIEWS

12 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $370,000

Built in the days of hardwood timber framing and floorboards this elevated brick home is set upon a 589sqm (approx) allotment in a prime position with beautiful...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 $695,000

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

Great sized block-Close to the beach

6 Daphne Court Wooli, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $265000

IAt the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 834m2 vacant...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market