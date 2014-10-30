Schedule of events for Jacaranda Thursday

Elders pirate Terry Deefholts gets into Jacarrrrrrr after the Elders show in front of a huge crowd on Jacaranda Thursday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

JACARANDA Thursday is traditionally one of the biggest days of the Jacaranda Thursday and today will be no different. There is plenty of official events happening throughout the day as well as entertainment at various venues throughout Grafton.

Checkout the timetable below to help plan your day:

8am: Free breakfast at Market Square

8am-3pm: Market stalls on Prince St

9am onwards: Jacaranda business skits

1pm: Gold Cup competition at Market Square

1pm: Back to School with Double Shot in the Jacaranda Hotel car park

2pm: Ben Francis Band at the Clocktower Hotel, Grafton

7.30pm: Tonight's The Night Rod Stewart Show, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club