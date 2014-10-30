Schedule of events for Jacaranda Thursday

JACARANDA Thursday is traditionally one of the biggest days of the Jacaranda Thursday and today will be no different. There is plenty of official events happening throughout the day as well as entertainment at various venues throughout Grafton.
Photos
Checkout the timetable below to help plan your day:
- 8am: Free breakfast at Market Square
- 8am-3pm: Market stalls on Prince St
- 9am onwards: Jacaranda business skits
- 1pm: Gold Cup competition at Market Square
- 1pm: Back to School with Double Shot in the Jacaranda Hotel car park
- 2pm: Ben Francis Band at the Clocktower Hotel, Grafton
- 7.30pm: Tonight's The Night Rod Stewart Show, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club