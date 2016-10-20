School of Arts gets the good soil on garden

GOOD JOB: MyLife programs coordinator Adrian Baker and Bunnings activity organiser Toni Kearney and some of the MyLife participants check out the wheelchair accessible garden beds.

A CHANCE meeting has brought a new lease of life to the community garden in the New School of Arts in South Grafton.

The manager of the Caringa's MyLife Project, Adrian Baker, was in Bunnings looking for materials for his group's DIY projects, when he ran into the store's activity coordinator, Toni Kearney.

"It all started from there,” Adrian said.

"We have been able to install some new raised garden beds and a special wheelchair accessible garden bed.

"We have thank (Bunnings supplier) Birdys for the wheelchair accessible garden and a special kids table which the guys assembled.”

Mr Baker said Bunnings also donated two raised garden beds to help the project.

The MyLife members spent the morning planting out the new garden beds with a range of vegetables which the New School of Arts plans to put to good use.

General manager Skye Sear said the plan was to incorporate the food grown into their soup kitchens on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Ms Sear said the MyLife project was just one way the community can take advantage of the community garden space at the New School of Arts.

"Anyone in the community can come along to help look after the garden,” she said.

"They just have to contact me on 66403800 to organise times and access,” she said.