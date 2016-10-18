School produces two semi-finalists in photography contest

IN THE FRAME: Kurtis Corcoran and Johua Johnson, semifinalists in the 2016 Student Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.

ST JOSEPH'S Primary School, Maclean, was excited to hear that two of its extremely talented students, Joshua Johnson and Kurtis Corcoran, were announced as semifinalists in the 2016 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.

Joshua submitted an artistic study featuring his friend's silhouette and was taken in Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Maclean. while Kurtis submitted a natural image of one of the many waterdragons found in the school playground.

Moran finalist: Riley. Joshua Johnson

There were over 400,000 photographic entries received across this year's four student categories of the Moran Contemporary Photographic Prizes, so judges had a hard time selecting the top 100+ photographs in each.

Early in the year as part of the school's Creative Arts Enrichment Program students in Years 5 and 6 attended a one-day workshop with prize-winning photographer Louise Whelan.

Moran finalist: Waterdragon. Kurtis Corcoran

Louise was very impressed by the work produced by Years 5 and 6, so asked each student to choose a favourite photo and made sure they were sent through and entered in the competition.

We are very proud of our students and wish Joshua and Kurtis all the best in their future Creative Arts endeavours.