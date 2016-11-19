Scouts canoe into Grafton for regatta

From left) Shirley Kelly, Mike Gibson, Derek and Kay Alden and State MP Chris Gulpatis during the opening of the Grafton Scouts regatta and new BBQ facility on Saturday, 19th November, 2016.

ON SATURDAY more than 60 scouts and scout leaders from across the region converged on the Grafton Scout Hall for the their canoe regatta and official opening of their new barbecue facilities.

Cub Scout Leader Sue Day said this was their second regatta.

"Kids get out and learn new skills on the water, doing their stokes on the canoes and learning how to save themselves if they fall out, how to right the canoe, so it's a lot of canoeing skills,” she said.

Ms Day added that the regatta is an opportunity for the kids to have a lot of fun while learning some important skills.

"They have a ball and they come home very, very tired,” she said.

The group also unveiled their new barbecue facilities that had been donated to them.

"We wanted to do something, instead of dragging out the tiny ones when have these sorts of events, we've got this lovely big nice one that you don't have to move around,” she said.

Ms Day added that Grafton Scouts now have Joeys, Cubs and Scouts and everyone is welcome to join.

For more information, head to:www.graftonscoutgroup.com.au.