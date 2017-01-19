Scriven's self-taught guitar playing wins over audiences

ADAM Scriven is a guitarist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a passion for music that is clear and infectious.

His conscious, uplifting and emotive lyrics crafted with intricate finger-picking and a unique self-taught guitar style create a diverse and dynamic live solo show.

With a long list of shows under his belt including Glastonbury and Shambala Festivals in England, and Woodford Folk Festival, and being a regular at Darwin's Mindil Beach Markets, Scriven's passionate and heartfelt delivery of his songs captivates audiences wherever he plays.

From the south-west of England, it wasn't until the age of 21 while travelling in Australia that he began playing music.

Self taught, the transition from percussion to Yidaki (didgeridoo) and onto guitar at age 23, felt like a natural progression for him.

The one-man powerhouse performer plays a mean harmonica and stompbox, and is an independent musician.

This year Scriven will release his debut album Paved in Gold, revealing an eclectic mix of sounds and instruments, never straying too far from their acoustic roots.

Touring England and Europe has been a major focus in the last five years, with many miles travelled to keep the show on the road, from festivals and venues to back alleys and back yards.

Based in Darwin in since early 2015, Scriven has a new place to call home, winning over audiences at every turn.