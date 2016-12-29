See in 2017 by taking a trip back to the swinging 60s

Join The 60s Revolution at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for a New Year's Eve trip to remember.

MAKE it a trippy New Year's Eve by joining The 60s Revolution Show at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night.

More than just a tribute band, The 60s Revolution Show is an experience that will take you back to those swinging 60s the way you remember them or imagined them to be.

Are you a mod, rocker or a hippy? Did you have an oil lamp? Sit on bean bags? Wear a floppy hat?

Well, why not do it again and be part of this great 60s-themed fun night. Be one of the beautiful people mods to the left - rockers to the right.

The 60s Revolution Show is the most authentic re-creation of sounds from that era performing all the biggest hits from that decade including the British Invasion; The Mersey Sound; The West Coast legends, everything you've ever wanted to sing-along to.

The Turtles, The Kinks, Herman's Hermits, The Beatles, they are all there so grab one of the special mics and make a song and dance about it.

The evening is brilliantly presented by master performer Eddie Daniels and Brisbane's premier 60s band The Men from U.N.C.L.E.

It's cool. It's groovy. It's fab. It's fun and not to be missed. See in the new year 60s style.

Don't miss The 60s Revolution at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night.