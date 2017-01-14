See the historical heritage horses

OPEN DAY: Enjoy a day out learning or finding your next dream horse from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

YOUR chance has come to get up close and personal with Australia's very own heritage horses.

The Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association will hold its biannual open day for the public at Ebor later this month.

This is an opportunity for people to not only buy horses but to learn about the plight of the brumbies living wild in the National Parks where they are considered a feral animal that needs to be removed.

What makes these horses special is their relation to the horses drafted for use by the Australian Light Horse Brigade of the First World War I when more than 120,000 horses left Australia from NSW.

The open day will include information about the horses and horse handling demonstrations.

A canteen will be open all day with breakfast and lunch available.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association is a self-funded, volunteer-run organisation whose members see the horses as an attractive, versatile, curious and friendly animal, willing to try anything and become a lifelong friend at the same time.

The horses which will be seen were passively trapped in the Guy Fawkes River National Park, which is a series of valleys covering almost 300,000 acres.

With the trapping program recently resuming, there are likely to be fresh horses from the park for sale.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association said that with the imminent release of the Kosciusko Horse management plan to reduce the impacts of wild horses on the natural and cultural values within the park by reducing the population of wild horses using a range of cost-effective and humane control measures, public support for the heritage horses and the association was essential in keeping the trapping program going.

The open day will be held at 1378 Guyra Rd at Ebor on Sunday, January 29. Gates open at 9.30am.

Entry is $5 a person (free for children under 12).

All money raised will go towards funding new facilities and continued care for the horses.