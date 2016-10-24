Residents send clear message to stop tower construction

Nymboida residents don't want Optus building a mobile phone tower in their neighourhood. Neighbour Anja De Boer and Michelle, Ella Grace and Nathan Pink on the property where the proposed tower will dominate the treeline behind them.

A GROUP of nearly 50 Nymboida residents want telecommunications giant Optus to acknowledge the democratic principle that the majority rules.

The residents have put in submissions to the telco to halt construction of a 40m mobile phone tower at 451 Glens Creek Rd, right in the middle of properties belonging to 11 families.

The Pink family - Nathan, Michelle and daughter Ella Grace - are among local families taking the fight up to Optus.

The family has health worries about the electro-magnetic emissions from the tower, which is about 300m from their property.

They also don't like the visual disruption it will create, towering over the tree line behind their property. They worry that its presence could knock up to 30% off the value of their property and, surprisingly, they don't want mobile phone coverage.

"We don't want the mobile coverage out here," Mr Pink said. "That's something people who buy out here want to get away from."

Mr Pink said the majority of people in the Glens Creek and Fricker roads area live in this region to enjoy the benefits of a healthy, natural lifestyle away from pressures of modern society.

"We have mobiles for when we are in town or at work but, when we get out here, we don't want them," he said.

"Most of the people in the mobile phone coverage footprint of the tower don't want the phone coverage."

For longtime Nymboida resident Anja De Boer, it's the reduction in value of her property she fears most.

"I have spent 30 years building up my property so now it's virtually my superannuation," she said.

"Having the Optus tower beaming straight into my property will take as much as 30% off the price I could get when I need to downsize."

Melissa Christie is a young mother in a family living a few hundred metres from the tower. She has written a submission opposing construction of the tower.

"Just seven weeks ago, we gave birth to our first child, our son Koji," she said.

"After reading about the potential effects of exposure to RF EMF (radio-frequency electromagnetic fields) on young children, we are really quite scared that approval could go ahead to install an Optus mobile base station just a few hundred metres from our home, potentially harming our child.

"Surely the research has made it clear ... that harm to our child and children on the neighbouring properties is a real possibility, one that cannot be ignored."