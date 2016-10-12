Seniors group for old-time fun

BIG HUG: It was all smiles for the large combined Seniors Groups day at Yamba Bowling Club.

Yamba Seniors president Shirley Drum turns 85 today, but she said she couldn't think of a better way to spend her day yesterday than with the many people who turned up at the Yamba Bowling Club.

The Yamba Seniors club hosted the annual seniors club get together, and clubs from Maclean and Yamba joined with their Northern Rivers counterparts from Lismore, Evans Head, Casino and Byron Bay in a day of fun.

"We've had the children from St James school down here all morning entertaining,” Shirley said.

"And a few of our members joined in, one doing some poetry and a few of our ladies even did a little skit.”

And for Shirley, who has been president of the Yamba club for the past 13 years, she said the regular meetings was a great way for older people to get out and socialise.

"And I just love the people here. It feels great to be with them,” she smiled.