Serious crash closes highway

30th Oct 2016 4:48 PM
Motorists on the Pacific Highway are facing a long wait after a serious crash at Halfway Creek closed both lanes.
Motorists on the Pacific Highway are facing a long wait after a serious crash at Halfway Creek closed both lanes.

THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at Halfway Creek due to a serious two-car accident south of Kungala Rd.

Southbound light vehicles are being diverted at Kungala Road, Orara Way and Coramba Road to rejoin the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

Heavy vehicles are being stored until the highway reopens.

Emergency services are on site and traffic response crews are attending.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or allow plenty of additional travel time.

Due to the serious nature of the accident there is no forecast of when the highway will reopen.

Topics:  crash halfway creek pacific highway

