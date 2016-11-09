More storms on the way for Clarence Valley

WARNING: A storm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, predicting the possibility of large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging win.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Clarence Valley this afternoon.

The warning forecasts that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall and may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours.

The State Emergency Service has advised residents to: