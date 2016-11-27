Severe thunderstorms on their way this afternoon

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for this afternoon.
The warning has called for residents to be aware of severe thunderstorms that are predicted to start developing in the next few hours that are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Tabulam, Coutts Crossing, Nymboida, Ulmarra, as well as Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.