20°
News

Shakespeare comes to life at the Criterion

Lesley Apps
| 14th Oct 2016 4:57 PM
SHOW TIME: The cast of Midsummer Night's Dream warm up for their big production at the Criterion Theatre this weekend.
SHOW TIME: The cast of Midsummer Night's Dream warm up for their big production at the Criterion Theatre this weekend. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Clarence Valley Home Educators have been working with Grafton drama stalwart Sue Kearney over the past few months to produce a delightful version of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream.

With live music and beautiful costumes and sets, this production is sure to be a feast for the senses.

Home educator Deanne Langford said they employed Mrs Kearney for this task to give the children some drama experience as part of their curriculum.

"Normally parents would incorporate some into lessons but we aren't professionals in that field. Sue did such a great job last year with the students with Gingerbread Girl we got her back again."

Mrs Langford said the children wanted to perform a work by Shakespeare and Midsummer Night's Dream was a "good all-round play".

"There are lots of parts for lots of kids with ranging abilities and lots of fun storylines. We even have a musical fairy in this production to put our own spin on it."

(clockwise from bottom) Mariah Hassett as Titania, Duncan Sage as Oberon, Odin Sage as Bottom and Sage Kirby as Puck get reday to perfrom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Criterion Theatre.
(clockwise from bottom) Mariah Hassett as Titania, Duncan Sage as Oberon, Odin Sage as Bottom and Sage Kirby as Puck get reday to perfrom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Criterion Theatre. Adam Hourigan

With actors ranging in age from four to 19 years, around half of the 50 home-educated students in the area will be taking part in the production which has been condensed down (1 1/2 hours rather than 2 1/2) for this weekend's performances.

"There are 24 kids involved from pre-school age to one ex-home schooled student who has come back from uni to take part."

Mrs Langford said the teaching group meet regularly to have excursions and source tutors for special workshops.

"Most children are involved in extra curricular activities like sport, music or youth groups.

"Parents are aware of the importance of that so we provide many opportunities where they can be involved in the community."

With this in mind the group will be donating the proceeds of this weekend's two performances to the St Joseph's Children's Home, the home-educated students wanting to help other kids as their motivation.

Mrs Langford said the main benefit of "home schooling", as it is often referred to, is the freedom to cater to every child's individual needs and interests.

"If they are really passionate about a particular thing they can spend as much time as they want learning about it."

However she also said parents who go about educating their children at home still have to abide by the Board of Studies and comply with their program.

"They often do site visits to ensure this happens."

And while tailored teaching is the heart of the home-education program, there are some other benefits that sound pretty good too like not having to deal with that early morning rush.

"Yes that's great. You can go to school in your pyjamas if you want to."

This weekend's performances of the Clarence Valley Home Educators' production of Midsummer Night's Dream are Friday night at 7pm and Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 children under 12. U/3s free and available from Buckley's Music Grafton or Nice Rack in South Grafton. Tea, coffee and cakes will also be for sale half an hour prior to each performance and during interval.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  a midsummer night's dream criterion theatre performance shakespeare whatson

Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

TWO police officers have been charged following an internal investigation into the incident.

Staff mix pink shirts and black tyres for a good cause

PINK FITTERS: Kade Ryan, Vincent van Overbeek, James Ryan and Craig Moran show their support.

"There's no better cause than the special woman in your life"

Woman dies in Coutts Crossing crash

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Police are asking witnesses to come forward

Hip-hip-hooray for parkrun's 1st birthday

BIRTHDAY TIME: Grafton parkrun organiser Casey Smith with Elders Real Estate's Karen Gorton and Kylie McGrath get into the parkrun birthday groove.

Free barbecue to celebrate successful community event

Local Partners

Unlock the secrets to self-awareness

Tahleah Rose presents the path to epic health through self-awareness.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

Hip-hip-hooray for parkrun's 1st birthday

BIRTHDAY TIME: Grafton parkrun organiser Casey Smith with Elders Real Estate's Karen Gorton and Kylie McGrath get into the parkrun birthday groove.

Free barbecue to celebrate successful community event

Shakespeare comes to life at the Criterion

SHOW TIME: The cast of Midsummer Night's Dream warm up for their big production at the Criterion Theatre this weekend.

Clarence Valley Home Educators' own take on Midsummer Night's Dream

Complete guide to free community music and arts festival

Surfing the Coldstream organiser Phil Nicholas with Mallika Van Pelt, Jeremy Billett, Austin King,Maxx Rinehart, Cameron Devine and Arlia Long, 10 (front) get ready to help celebrate the Surfing the Coldstream Festival

Diverse offering at this year's Surfing The Coldstream Festival

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $569,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Bursting with added benefits

2 Bangalow Crescent, Gateway Village, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $225,000

You really must explore the quality and improvements of one of the finest offerings in the Gateway Village. Not only is this cottage light-filled and spacious it...

Move in ready - Owner says SELL!

4 Forest Bank Close, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

Exceptional Valued Rural Residential Land near the Beach

Lot 22 Brolga Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and ... $145,000

At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Prime Real Estate

64 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $420,000

This three bedroom home is across the road from the sports oval and within sight of the Bowling Club. The land is zoned commercial with rear access from Charles...

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,000

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA