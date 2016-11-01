Shanahan impresses on Angourie waves for Coffs

SURFING: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan has added another notch to her belt this surfing season, clinching the North Coast leg of the Australian Boardriders Battle at Angourie at the weekend.

Shanahan was surfing with the Coffs Harbour boardriders club alongside coach and veteran surfer Lee Winkler and board shaper and former World Surfing League competitor Shaun Cansdell.

It was no easy task for the Coffs Harbour club up against a tough local Angourie contingent with an in-form junior Dakoda Walters in the ranks.

The 12-year-old surfed as the club's required junior and female competitor as they clawed their way to a comprehensive victory in the 2-3ft swell.

While she struggled to score in the final, Shanahan was on fire during the heats stages and recorded the top score for the junior ranks, notching a top wave score of 3.57 - which when being scored as an adult male was rather impressive.

LAID BACK: Angourie boardriders' competitor Dakoda Walters pulls off a lay-back carve across the low 2-3ft swell at Pippi Beach.

Shanahan said there was more pressure on her shoulders being part of a surfing team, but it also took pressure off being as she was able to rely on support.

"There was a really good vibe in our team," she said.

"In the final I didn't get much of a score and I was a bit teary but they all picked you up by focusing on the next guy who went out."

Shanahan struggled in the final after a fellow competitor 'dropped in' on the surfer as she stood up for a wave.

"That really rattled me," she said. "I then paddled for a wave, went to stand up and couldn't quite get my footing so I bailed on it but they counted the two of them as my two attempts for the final."

Four excellent range scores from the remainder of the Coffs Harbour team saw them post a dominant 42.5 points for the final, which opposition Byron Bay never came close to matching.

Shanahan will now go into training for the boardriders national final to be held in Sydney at the start of 2017.