Sharing stories with the Clarence

THERE will be a working class boy in Grafton next week when Jimmy Barnes is here for his show at the Saraton Theatre.

Coming off the back of releasing what is now the biggest Australian non-fiction debut with Working Class Boy, Barnes is hitting the road to sings a few songs and tell a few stories.

Working Class Boy: An Evening of Stories & Songs tour which will have Barnes bringing his acclaimed autobiography to life on theatre stages across Australasia through a combination of spoken word performance and some music that relates to his life story.

"I'll talking about the years that shaped me - the good stuff, the bad, stuff, the funny stuff,” Barnes said.

"I'll also be doing about half a dozen songs each night that help tell the story of how I ended up making music.

"It should be something really different so I'm really looking forward to doing that.

Tickets for Working Class Boy: An Evening of Stories & Songs tour hits Grafton on December 3 where he will be performing at the Saraton Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at the Saraton Theatre or on their website.