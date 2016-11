Official Shark Report: NSW - NORTHERN NSW - MAIN BEACH RECEIVER ? YAMBA. 19:34, 25 Nov 16, Bull, Receiver Tag, DPI Fisheries advise: tagged bull shark detected by Main Beach, Yamba receiver at 07:34:00 PM (AEDT) on 25-Nov-2016 Dorsal Shark Reports - Australia

EARLY this morning a shark was detected by a receiver at a Yamba beach.

The bull shark was detected at 8am at Main Beach according to DPI Fisheries twitter SmartShark.

This is following three detections before 8pm last night when a bull shark was detected at Main Beach at 7.34pm, 7.39pm and 7.42pm.