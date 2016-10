Great White spotted off the coast of Wooli

A GREAT White has been detected 50m offshore at Wooli.

The 2.4m share was spotted at around 10am, heading north.

NSWDPI aerial team advise 2.4 m white shark heading north 50 m offshore at wooli no swimmers no action — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) October 7, 2016

This is the second Great White to be spotted along the coast of the Clarence Valley in the last two weeks.