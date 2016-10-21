27°
News

Shark girl says North Coast shark situation "not normal”

Hamish Broome
| 21st Oct 2016 6:58 AM
SHARK GIRL. Madison 'Madi' Stewart
SHARK GIRL. Madison 'Madi' Stewart Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BYRON Bay "shark girl" Madison Stewart has canned Premier Mike Baird's decision to trial nets on the North Coast, arguing that they will achieve nothing.

"I disagree with his decision, (but) it's not necessarily because of the marine life deaths that are going to occur," Ms Stewart said.

"It's because the main goal of any government right now should be to protect people... and the nets are not going to do that.

"They are not going to stop the attacks, they are not going to stop the type of sharks that are hurting people, and they are not the answer.

"Nets don't stop great whites."

Ms Stewart, who has gained a social media following swimming with tiger sharks and great whites without cages, warned the best way for people to avoid attacks right now was to simply stay out of the water.

He described the shark situation around Ballina right now as "not normal".

"The number one solution would be for people to stay out of the water, or just drive north and surf there," she said.

"I understand that people don't want to do that, but it's kind of crazy that people are still going in the water and still getting bitten after everything that's happened."

"If (not), they should be really aware of how high risk it is to go in the water right now.

'I don't think this is something that is going to last forever, they are a migratory species.

"There is something bringing them to Ballina right now... no matter what we do, people are going to be at risk."

She said surfers were in the "front line of dangerous interactions with sharks" because they were sitting on a board in the hunting zone of a great white.

"They don't have the eye contact, they don't have (ability to negotiate) the predator-prey relationship."

She also described juvenile great whites - the ones spotted commonly around Ballina - as the "P-platers of the ocean".

"They're learning how to move from large fish to small mammals, and they're still making mistakes."

"That's why people are probably getting attacked... they're learning and they're making mistakes on people.

"I don't think it's a permanent thing."

Theory on shark numbers

 

Madison Stewart with a Caribbean reef shark in 'tonic immobility' in a scene from the TV documentary Shark Girl. Supplied by ABC TV publicity. Please credit photo to Andy Casagrande.
Madison Stewart with a Caribbean reef shark in 'tonic immobility' in a scene from the TV documentary Shark Girl. Supplied by ABC TV publicity. Please credit photo to Andy Casagrande. Andy Casagrande

"Around the time the attacks started, we had that huge influx of bait balls," she said.

Some of the bait fish were blue pilchards, which were almost wiped out in the late 1990s after the influx of a foreign disease.

"This is the first time we've seen blue pilchards in really large numbers again, which means they've bounced back," Ms Stewart said.

"Whenever a species does a bounce back like that, it comes in over the sustainable amount, so there's just basically a huge feeding frenzy going on."

"That's basically what brought the sharks around."

Shark nets on the Gold Coast

She said it was a myth that nets on the Gold Coast stopped attacks, saying there had been 30 bites since the late 1960s.

"The only reason people haven't heard of them is because they haven't turned into fatalities, and that's because every single beach that is shark netted on the Gold Coast has an on-duty lifeguard at all times monitoring people.

"So the paramedic response is a lot quicker, people don't die from blood loss."

"It's not necessarily because the nets are there... it's because the lifeguards are there."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  madison stewart mike baird shark girl shark nets

WATCH: Shocking footage captures 'coward punch' attack

WATCH: Shocking footage captures 'coward punch' attack

THE father of a teenager who was the victim of a shocking one-punch assault in South Grafton has spoken out about the trauma his family has experienced.

REVEALED: Construction timeline for new Grafton bridge

Houses to be demolished before the end of the year

Greyhound racing ban 'question of when, not if'

NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) standing next to Deputy Premier Troy Grant, answers a question during a press conference concerning the on-off ban on greyhound racing in NSW.

Mike Baird called coward and warned greyhound industry will fall

Nursing home carer 'heard moaning' before residents died

Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh), Janet Parkinson (sister) and Charli Darragh (daughter).

On-duty carer first met accused murderer night before two women died

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

Cowper Bus Crash anniversary

The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989.

Remembering one of our worst days

Dragging rights for billycart veterans

BUILT FOR SPEED: John Kliendienst of Grafton enjoys working on a cart for the Jacaranda Derby.

Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby up to speed

GIG GUIDE: Check out live music across the Clarence

JACARANDA FESTIVAL: The popular Afternoon at the Proms is back at the Saraton Theatre on October 30.

Your complete guide to live performance this weekend

Three legendary tribute bands in one big night

TRIPLE TREAT: Don't miss this tribute to legendary Aussie rock bands Midnight Oil, The Angels and The Divinyls at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Three of your favourite Aussie rock bands will play at the GDSC

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Three legendary tribute bands in one big night

TRIPLE TREAT: Don't miss this tribute to legendary Aussie rock bands Midnight Oil, The Angels and The Divinyls at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Three of your favourite Aussie rock bands will play at the GDSC

Country Music Muster takes over Clarence

READY TO ROLL: Adam Harvey will headline the list of performers at this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster.

Get ready for a week of country music

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Great sized block-Close to the beach

6 Daphne Court Wooli, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $265000

IAt the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 834m2 vacant...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market