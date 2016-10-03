24°
News

Valley fans loving the Sharks' premiership win

Tim Howard
| 3rd Oct 2016 4:23 PM
FINALLY: Bob Little with his sons Andrew and Michael supporting the Sharks at the NRL grand final.
FINALLY: Bob Little with his sons Andrew and Michael supporting the Sharks at the NRL grand final.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FEELINGS of joy Maclean Spar Supermarket owner and Cronulla Sharks tragic Bob Little is experiencing today can be traced back to the club's formation in 1967.

Bob and his sons Andrew and Michael are all mad Cronulla fans who flew into Sydney on Sunday hoping against hope that their team could weather the Melbourne Storm.

History will show a two-point win for the Sharks, but for those loyal fans who had waited almost 50 years for some silverware, the game was a roller coaster.

"After half time when we were eight points up we looked at each and said this could be it, we might win," Bob said.

"Then they scored those two tries and it was 'here we go again'.

"We score again and had to hang on for those last 20 seconds as they threw everything at us. It felt like it was all going to snatched away. It was the worst 20 seconds of my life."

The final siren brought a relief and a sense of disbelief among supporters at the ground.

"People were dumbfounded," he said. "The looks on the faces just said it. This is it, we've done it."

Of the Little trio only Bob has been alive long enough to see them grand finals.

Like many residents of the Shire, the area beyond the Georges River in Sydney, Bob supported St George, which had just won 11 premierships on the trot.

"I can tell you this premiership means 11 times more to me than all the premierships Saints won," Bob said.

"All those premierships just fade into the background compared to this one."

"When the Sharks formed I became a member straight away as did a lot of Saints supporters who lived in the area," he said.

"People who lived in the Shire wanted to have their own team. They felt the Shire was separate to the other suburbs."

Bob said he let his Sharks membership lapse for a while when his family moved to Maclean, but had rejoined about 10 years ago.

"There were a few times when the boys would ask me why I ever started supporting the Sharks," he said.

"But the way we're feeling now it was all worth it."

Photos
View Gallery

Douglas family's Sharks connection

YAMBA'S Douglas family has tight connections with the Sharks and is enjoying their success, just quietly.

Chris and the late Trish Douglas's oldest son Luke played 146 games for Cronulla and walked around the field on Sunday as one of the group of retiring NRL players.

In 2010-11 Chris and Trish ran the Shark House, a dormitory for young players joining the club from the bush.

Chris, who watched the grand final with Luke, said Shark's centre Ricky Leutele was at the Shark House, but was the only one of the players he looked after to make the grand final.

"Quite a few of them have gone on to play with other clubs," he said.

He said the grand final win was a great reward for the many unsung heroes at the club, who put in countless hours making sure the players and coaches had the maximum opportunity to perform.

In 2011 Chris was recognised as one of those, winning the Clubperson of the Year award.

"It's the title for those who do more than the other for nothing," he said.

Chris and his family have been Sharks supporters ever since he moved to the Shire in the late 1960s.

"We lived over the road from Sutherland Oval, which was their home ground before the days of Endeavour Field and Shark Park," he said.

"There was a hole in the fence about three doors down from our place where we used to sneak in and watch the Sharks play," he said.

While the family never regretted the move to Yamba, the stint at the Shark House came at a good time for the Douglas's.

"When we moved back to be the house parents at Shark House it was perfect for us," Chris said.

"Our three boys (Luke, Kane and Jake) were all living down there in a unit just around the corner.

"One was going to uni, one was playing for the Sharks, one was playing for the Waratahs."

Chris said while the ebb and flow of the grand final made it exciting, on the balance of play the Sharks deserved the premiership.

"The Storm came to life for about 15 minutes and hit the front, but over the whole game the Sharks were the better team," he said.

"I'm not one for a lot of emotion, but like about 100,000 other Sharks supporters I had my heart in my mouth at the end.

"But you have to give it to the Storm, they are clinical in everything they do. They came right back into it.

"Before the game I was saying there could be two points in it. It turned out to be spot on."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cronulla sharks, fans, grand final, nrl

Valley fans loving the Sharks' premiership win

Valley fans loving the Sharks' premiership win

THESE Clarence Valley families couldn't miss the opportunity to see their beloved Sharkies in the grand final.

Teen sets Grafton backyard on fire 'trying to burn ants'

Emergency services attend accidental fire

Freshest fish and chips once again a winner at Naeco Blue

FRESHEST FISH: Judy Maguire, Colin Hambly and Nicole Paul hang onto a large red emperror at Naeco after the shop was named the Clarence Valley's best fish and chips.

Business expansion works a treat for South Grafton takeaway

Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

Don't miss the Taylor Swift (and Katy Perry) kids tribute concert at the GDSC on Wednesday afternoon, October 5.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to play Grafton (sort of)

Local Partners

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

CAMPING grounds remain closed as fire crews look to consolidate and deepen containment lines

Record entries give it a goanna pull

The heavy weight and overall champion Liam Hackett with his trophy after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.

Wooli puts on a show for unique annual event

WHAT'S OPEN: Stores trading on public holiday

Detail of a woman shopping at the supermarket

Here's what shops are open in the Clarence Valley today

Latest deals and offers

Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

School holiday fun will be the order of the day when tribute acts to two of the planet's biggest pop stars take the stage at the Grafton District Services Club.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

FASTRAK = ACT SWIFTLY

73 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

House 4 3 6 FASTRAK

Some properties tell a story whilst others paint a picture. Some homes are simply convenience based whilst others packed with lifestyle. Whilst we often have to be...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Fastrak

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

What&#39;s it worth?

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 Fastrak

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

JACKETS OFF - SUN IS OUT!

181 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 Fastrak

It is with absolute pleasure to introduce this stunning home to our active market. It's a property perfect for a wide variety of purchasers; whether it be first...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

LIVE OR INVEST IN TOWNSEND

58 Jubilee street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $295,000

This Property is Ideal for someone looking for a comfortable Home or investment. This 3 bedroom home is set on an easily managed 559 m2 Block in Townsend close to...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home