Valley fans loving the Sharks' premiership win

FINALLY: Bob Little with his sons Andrew and Michael supporting the Sharks at the NRL grand final.

THE FEELINGS of joy Maclean Spar Supermarket owner and Cronulla Sharks tragic Bob Little is experiencing today can be traced back to the club's formation in 1967.

Bob and his sons Andrew and Michael are all mad Cronulla fans who flew into Sydney on Sunday hoping against hope that their team could weather the Melbourne Storm.

History will show a two-point win for the Sharks, but for those loyal fans who had waited almost 50 years for some silverware, the game was a roller coaster.

"After half time when we were eight points up we looked at each and said this could be it, we might win," Bob said.

"Then they scored those two tries and it was 'here we go again'.

"We score again and had to hang on for those last 20 seconds as they threw everything at us. It felt like it was all going to snatched away. It was the worst 20 seconds of my life."

The final siren brought a relief and a sense of disbelief among supporters at the ground.

"People were dumbfounded," he said. "The looks on the faces just said it. This is it, we've done it."

Of the Little trio only Bob has been alive long enough to see them grand finals.

Like many residents of the Shire, the area beyond the Georges River in Sydney, Bob supported St George, which had just won 11 premierships on the trot.

"I can tell you this premiership means 11 times more to me than all the premierships Saints won," Bob said.

"All those premierships just fade into the background compared to this one."

"When the Sharks formed I became a member straight away as did a lot of Saints supporters who lived in the area," he said.

"People who lived in the Shire wanted to have their own team. They felt the Shire was separate to the other suburbs."

Bob said he let his Sharks membership lapse for a while when his family moved to Maclean, but had rejoined about 10 years ago.

"There were a few times when the boys would ask me why I ever started supporting the Sharks," he said.

"But the way we're feeling now it was all worth it."

Douglas family's Sharks connection

YAMBA'S Douglas family has tight connections with the Sharks and is enjoying their success, just quietly.

Chris and the late Trish Douglas's oldest son Luke played 146 games for Cronulla and walked around the field on Sunday as one of the group of retiring NRL players.

In 2010-11 Chris and Trish ran the Shark House, a dormitory for young players joining the club from the bush.

Chris, who watched the grand final with Luke, said Shark's centre Ricky Leutele was at the Shark House, but was the only one of the players he looked after to make the grand final.

"Quite a few of them have gone on to play with other clubs," he said.

He said the grand final win was a great reward for the many unsung heroes at the club, who put in countless hours making sure the players and coaches had the maximum opportunity to perform.

In 2011 Chris was recognised as one of those, winning the Clubperson of the Year award.

"It's the title for those who do more than the other for nothing," he said.

Chris and his family have been Sharks supporters ever since he moved to the Shire in the late 1960s.

"We lived over the road from Sutherland Oval, which was their home ground before the days of Endeavour Field and Shark Park," he said.

"There was a hole in the fence about three doors down from our place where we used to sneak in and watch the Sharks play," he said.

While the family never regretted the move to Yamba, the stint at the Shark House came at a good time for the Douglas's.

"When we moved back to be the house parents at Shark House it was perfect for us," Chris said.

"Our three boys (Luke, Kane and Jake) were all living down there in a unit just around the corner.

"One was going to uni, one was playing for the Sharks, one was playing for the Waratahs."

Chris said while the ebb and flow of the grand final made it exciting, on the balance of play the Sharks deserved the premiership.

"The Storm came to life for about 15 minutes and hit the front, but over the whole game the Sharks were the better team," he said.

"I'm not one for a lot of emotion, but like about 100,000 other Sharks supporters I had my heart in my mouth at the end.

"But you have to give it to the Storm, they are clinical in everything they do. They came right back into it.

"Before the game I was saying there could be two points in it. It turned out to be spot on."