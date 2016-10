Sharni Wren has been crowned the 2016 Jacaranda Queen. She was also named as the highest fundraiser of the Queen quest.

Heidi Madsen was named as the 2016 Jacaranda Princess and Shannon Carter the Party Princess.

Earlier in the evening, Maeve Dougherty was named as the 2016 Junior Jacaranda Queen and Kate Smith named the Junior Jacaranda Princess. This was the 20th year of the Junior Jacaranda Quest and the pair were sashed by the first Junior Jacaranda Queen Krystal Smith.