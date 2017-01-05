Sharp focus for woodchopper

IN FORM: Chris Owen is geting ready for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show, as he did for the night chopping at the Maclean Show.

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Champion woodchopper Chris Owen can notch another award into his axe handle after he swept the votes for December's Sportsperson of the Month Award.

In fine form at the Canterbury A&P Show in New Zealand, Owen was crowned the 2016 Les Gilsenan Memorial 350mm standing block world champion, demolishing his block of timber in 40 seconds.

While this was the fifth year in a row that Owen has competed at the world titles, including the last three as captain of the NSW team, this win is his maiden world title.

Owen said winning the title came as a surprise, considering the competition he was up against.

"I had a feeling I'd go close, but I didn't think I would it,” he said.

"I was cutting quite well all show. The bloke who came second, Shane Jordan, I knew he would be hard to beat, so it was good to get that win.”

Owen said the win in New Zealand would help drive him for future chopping competitions.

"I'll be in Brunswick Heads in the next couple of weeks, which is my next competition,” he said.

"I'm actually supplying the timber for that event, which should give me a bit of an advantage because I know the timber and I can get some blocks to train on and try out my gear.”

With all agricultural shows from now leading into the all important Sydney Royal Easter Show in April, Owen said it was important to get his preparation right to be any chance at the big event.

"I've got three to four months of solid training and chops every weekend leading into Sydney, and the major carnivals are about to start leading in to Sydney,” he said.

"There's a bit of a build up and it gives you an idea of what you're coming up against. Australia probably has 75% of the top choppers in the world, and you get a lot of strong competition around here that pushes you along.

"You know were you're at every weekend, but this win in New Zealand has helped the confidence, definitely. The bloke I beat cut second at the world title in Sydney last year, so knowing I'm up there is a huge confidence boost.”

After getting involved in the sport through his grandfather and brother 15 years ago, Owen said he has no intention of giving up any time soon.

"It's a pretty good sort of bunch of people who are in it, and it's something you can do right up until you get into the veteran class,” he said.

"With footy you see blokes retiring when they're 30 through injury, but in woodchopping it's rare for an accident to happen, and it keeps you fit and going.”