Shoppers hit Prince St over holiday period

Noel Smith of Low Pressure Surf Co in Prince St, Grafton. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

CHRISTMAS and the new year holidays have been fruitful for businesses on Prince Street.

Not even the soaring temperatures could keep customers away from Grafton's main street.

Noel Smith from Low Pressure Surf said while he hasn't spoken to many businesses owners, a few have said Christmas was good to them this year.

"Christmas has been relatively good, in comparison with past, we're happy with the outcome,” Mr Smith said.

"There hasn't been any business close down over Christmas, that's a positive.

"There are at least two businesses that have opened over the Christmas period, as far the future of it goes, I hope that things really carry on through the year and things get better.”

Mr Smith opened Low Pressure Surf on Boxing Day to capitalise on the extra day of sales.

"I opened to coincide with the multinational boxing day sales, because there are a lot of people around on that day,” Mr Smith said.

"I'd rather be on the beach holidaying, but you're running a business.”

While Boxing Day was a huge success for Mr Smith, it doesn't compare to the lead up to Christmas.

With Prince Street's uncertain future, Mr Smith is optimistic about what the area has to offer, noticing a swing towards outdoor retail.

"As far as being in the open air, being out of the indoor environment, from what I've heard there is a retail swing towards that, people thinking more about shopping outdoors and not in shopping centres,” he said.

Mr Smith used the wide streets of Tamworth as a guide for how the Clarence Valley Council should be treating Prince Street.

"The footpaths are wide in Tamworth and paved, they've done some good things with Tamworth, they've brought the main street to life,” he said.

"There is not much of a plan there for Prince Street.

"I'd love to see the council come up with something as far as the street.

"Even South Grafton main street is looking quite good, I like it.”

With a few ideas up his sleeve, like more al fresco dining on Prince Street, which works well for some Prince Street businesses and the new bridge bringing more people to Grafton, Mr Smith is optimistic about the future with the help of the council and community.