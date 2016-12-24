Shoppingworld Butchery recalls ham

GRAFTON Shoppingworld Butchery are recalling Aussie Smokehouse Bone In Leg Hams.

In a post on their Facebook page, the butchery said they have found a problem with the hams.

"A replacement ham has been organised and will be available at the shop," the post says.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and hopefully all will be sorted by Christmas Eve."

The butchery have already replaced order hams and are now looking for hams purchased out of the cabinet.

The recall does not affect Bangalow Ham or boneless ham.

For more information, call the shop on 6643 1261 or message them on Facebook.