28°
News

Short-sighted bridge plans to blame for delays: residents

Tim Howard
| 19th Oct 2016 6:53 AM
UNDER STRAIN: The Lawrence ferry in action.
UNDER STRAIN: The Lawrence ferry in action. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DELAYS of up to an hour for ferry users at Lawrence are an indication of poor planning of construction works for the new bridge across Sportsmans Creek, say residents.

Residents have noted the trucks supplying the construction site, cane trucks and vehicles on the school run combine to create long delays during peak periods.

Residents would like to see the old ferry, which is still moored near Bluff Point, restored to service.

One resident, who does not want to be named, said ferry staff told him they left 200 cars behind during the day last Wednesday.

"For a ferry with a 24-car capacity that's almost 10 trips," he said. "The ferrymaster told me it took him four trips to clear the backlog of cars. That meant people were kept waiting there for an hour.

"I can't see why the old ferry can't be put into service for 90 minutes at peak hour in the morning, when people are going to work and school, and 90 minutes in the afternoon."

Lawrence residents are also concerned the work on the Pacific Hwy is driving more people on to the Lawrence ferry and the back road to Cowper.

"The new bridge is not due to be finished until 2018 and the highway is going to be 2020," he said.

"That's too long for people to just have to put up with it.

"They could look at things like organising the trucks to the bridge to come at different times to cane trucks and buses."

He was also worried what might happen during construction of the second bridge at Grafton, which is due to begin next year.

"All this seems to indicate a lack of planning to manage traffic at a difficult period," he said.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the claims were worth looking into.

"Roads and Maritime Services will conduct an investigation into traffic increases at the Bluff Point ferry at Lawrence to assess traffic queuing, consider truck movements to and from the project and evaluate options to ease congestion in peak traffic times, including the use of a second ferry," the RMS spokesperson said.

"The new $27 million Sportsmans Creek bridge is being built as part of the NSW Government Bridges for the Bush initiative and will provide substantial benefits to the wider community and regional economy."

"Roads and Maritime will provide investigation updates and thanks the community for their patience while this important project is under way."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  delays lawrence lawrence bridge lawrence ferry sportsmans creek bridge

Teen driver falls asleep at wheel after drunk crash

Teen driver falls asleep at wheel after drunk crash

WHEN police woke him they noticed he was slurring his words heavily and there was a strong smell of liquor on his breath.

Short-sighted bridge plans to blame for delays: residents

UNDER STRAIN: The Lawrence ferry in action.

RMS to look into claims ferry delay claims

Vale Nancy Bain: Maclean won't be the same

FINAL JOURNEY: Nancy Bain's coffin is carried from St James Church in Maclean.

Maclean icon leaves long-lasting legacy

Ballina woman basher phoned victim from prison

Benjamin James Cross has been given a lighter sentence on appeal after trying to influence his victim to change her testimony.

Ballina woman basher phoned victim from prison

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

TABLE TALK: Lorraine Rooke, Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordan, Jean Kartz and Susan Causley enjoy a cup of tea and some cake at the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

Clarence Valley Country Muster officially starts next week

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

All star cast of paddlers to conquer Clarence River

PICTURE PERFECT: Paddlers kick off the third stage of the 2015 inaugural Clarence 100 at Maclean. The paddle, which is set to begin this Friday, will start at Copmanhurst before finishing two days later in Yamba.

Entries swell for second annual Clarence 100 paddle.

Footy clubs unite to tackle youth suicide

TREK: South Grafton Rebels vice-president John Matthews and Grafton Ghost president Joe Kinnane get together to promote an upcoming function for travelling walkers raising awareness for mental health issues.

Awareness walk to make special stop in Grafton

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokémon Go is in rapid decline. Since launching in July and soaring in popularity, it had lost at least a third of its daily users by the middle of August.

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

"Keeks is taking some much needed time off."

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Riverbank Retreat

1064 South Arm Road, Woodford Island 2463

House 2 1 4 $350,000

When people stay at the same home for 25 years it stands to reason that it must be a pretty special place to live. The need to downsize and move closer to family...

YES!

292 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 $268,000

When considering an investment property, the secret is to look for a home that appeases the wider rental market. Suitability and location are massive factors; it...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

Price Reduced!

262 Black Mountain Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 2 5 $280000

Private, remote, secluded and enjoying a near bird's eye view of the Nymboida region, 262 Black Mountain Road has lifestyle written all over it. As you arrive...

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes