'Don't do it, don't do it': Woman pleads with gunman

Tim Howard
| 4th Oct 2016 9:52 AM Updated: 11:27 AM
The bullet hole fired into a house in South Grafton in the early morning of Tuesday, 4th October, 2016.
The bullet hole fired into a house in South Grafton in the early morning of Tuesday, 4th October, 2016. Tim Howard

Police tape marks where a bullet has believed to have struck a wall of a house in Through St, South Grafton.
Police tape marks where a bullet has believed to have struck a wall of a house in Through St, South Grafton. Tim Howard

UPDATE 11.15am: Police are searching a house and a car in Cowan St, South Grafton, where they believe a weapon used to fire a shot at another South Grafton residence this morning is located.

 Acting Coffs Clarence Police Area Commander Superintendent Peter McKenna said the men had been arrested after a search warrant was issued to enter the house.

Detectives brought out some items from the house, but nothing that looked like a weapon.

A witness who lives next door to the house where the shot was fired, said he was woken by a disturbance about 6am.

"I could hear a woman sort of pleading," he said. "I didn't hear a shot, but she was saying 'don't do it, don't do it.'.

"There's always stuff happening there."

The scene in South Grafton where a shot was fired this morning.
The scene in South Grafton where a shot was fired this morning. Tim Howard

EARLIER: POLICE have arrested two men after a shot was fired in South Grafton this morning.

The shot was fired about 6am into the wall of a house in Through St.

After 9am police arrested two men at an address in Cowan St.

Police said the occupants of the house and neighbours have been helping them with inquiries.

Superintendent Peter McKenna is on his way from Coffs Harbour to take charge of the operation.

Topics:  arrests, coffs clarence local area command, shooting, south grafton

