Should NAPLAN be testing how fit our children are?

SHOULD primary school students be given fitness exams as part of NAPLAN?

The idea has been flagged to the New South Wales government as a recommendation to overhaul the NAPLAN tests which are done by students across the country in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

They have traditionally focussed on reading, writing, grammar and numeracy.

The suggestion arises from a NSW survey into physical activity and nutrition that involves 7500 students and is conducted every five years.

Lead researcher on the project Dr Louise Harding said she would recommend "incorporating physical activity as a mandatory reporting outcome linked to NAPLAN".

News Corp reports the "in confidence" document recommends schools do more to employ specialised physical education teachers.

Figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show that as of 2011, one in four Australian children were either overweight or obese.