Shout-out to the wildlife of the Clarence

HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU: A local water dragon hangs out on the Yamba breakwall. These critters become part of your daily life here in the Clarence so we name them.

HAVING now clocked up a few months of living here in the Mighty Clarence Valley,

I feel it's time to throw a few shout-outs to a few special crew who have dropped by made us feel welcome and

at home.

Willemina the Wooloweyah water dragon.

We're honoured you chose the sandy patch just outside our spare bedroom window to dig your burrow and lay your clutch of 20 eggs that last full moon.

It was extremely cool to watch you go about the task with such care. Full marks for camouflaging the filled-in hole so cleverly with leaf litter. No-one would ever suspect 20 baby dragons were cocooned beneath.

Not sure if the solitary pebble you placed on top was intentional, but it was a nice touch regardless, and here's to the new family.

A shout-out to the epic flock of black cockatoos (too many to name individually, obviously). Thanks for that raucous fly-by the other night. There's something so Australian about you guys.

You sound like a creaky door and look like a Sidney Nolan painting. Sorry to hear your numbers aren't exactly thriving around Australia, but the Clarence Valley seems to agree with you. So keep powering and we'll do our best to keep your habitat unchanged.

Ralph the kangaroo. Mate, thanks for coming by every week or so and keeping the grass under control on the lake-side of the house.

If you wouldn't mind doing the front yard too, that'd be great, but really, it's your call. And don't worry about the dog. She may bark from the safety of the back deck but she's too sensible to actually come down the stairs and square up.

The mystery reptile in the bushes halfway up the drive. We haven't met formally yet - only caught a glimpse of each other when I emptied the grass-catcher in the mulch pile - and we both freaked out at the same time. So I'm not sure whether you're a huge shiny black lizard or a huge shiny black snake. Either way, I just want to say a very polite hello and we come in peace.

And finally, well, I hate to go out on a negative note, but to the currawongs who hassled the family of kookaburras out of the backyard. Was that really necessary? I mean, I've always liked your currawong call - it's the sound of the bush no less - but I've gotta say I'm less of a fan now.

Weird, though, in a turf war between you guys I never would have guessed the kooka would blink first.