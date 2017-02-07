Showgirls do societies proud at zone competition

AFTER taking out the showgirl titles at the Maclean and Grafton shows, Kristi Lawrence and Tammy Connor got their chance to impress the judges at the Zone 1 Showgirl competition in Coffs Harbour last weekend.

While they might not have made it through to the next stage, Zone Showgirl competition organiser Melissa Crossland said both girls did their respective show societies proud.

"Judges picked two finalists to go to the Royal Easter Show for a week," Ms Crossland said.

"I thought both girls did really well, but in the end the winners were Isabel Boyle from Bangalow and Jaclyn Lindsay from Wauchope."

Ms Connor said she was proud of her efforts at the zone competition.

"The ultimate outcome isn't always about making it on to the next level, but being involved and helping our local show society," she said.

"Overall it's a fantastic experience, and certainly makes you learn things you wouldn't know about yourself, like your goals and ambitions. The questions the judges ask you, it makes you sit down and really think, and you get to learn about the show society from a new perspective and have a greater appreciation for the work that goes into it."

ZONE SHOWGIRLS: Grafton Showgirl Tammy Connor and Maclean Showgirl Kristi Lawrence

Ms Lawrence said the competition was a full day of events, starting with an interview in the morning, a lunch with the other contestants and judges, and a formal dinner to finish the night.

"I really like the dinner, it was all set up so beautifully and organised so well," Ms Lawrence said.

"We had to get up on stage and answer a few questions about ourselves, so I talked about my riding at the Maclean Show and highland dancing, which was great."

BIG EVENT: Maclean Show Society president Brian Ferrie with Maclean Showgirl Kristi Lawrence. Contributed

Ms Lawrence said the showgirl competition had been a great experience.

"I'm not amazing at public speaking, so it's been really good for my confidence," she said.

"The idea of going into an interview with a panel of three judges, and speaking up on stage, would have been pretty daunting but the experience I got from the competition has been amazing."

Both showgirls are now looking forward to helping their show societies ahead of the Maclean and Grafton shows this year.

"I can't wait to pass on everything I've learned and hopefully the next lot of showgirls can benefit from my experience," Ms Connor said.

"I'm helping coordinate this year's competition at the Grafton Show. It sneaks up on you, it's only a couple of weeks after Easter so it's coming up quick, so it will be great to see the next competitors for this year's showgirl."