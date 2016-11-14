Shredded Badger does the double on sports biggest night

Special guest Juanita O'Dell with the winner of the 'People's Choice Award' Brad Clarke and MC Katie Brown at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016.

SPORTS AWARDS: There was glitz, glamour and a few buff bodies at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

The 'Shredded Badger' Brad Clarke took over the awards stage to give an insight into the life of a bodybuilder while members of his Shredded Badger Fitness team wowed the crowd with their physiques.

2016 Mr Australia Musclemania Physique Novice, Lee Nagorcka, performing a range of bodybuilding moves at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016. Debrah Novak

While Clarke was the recipient of two major awards on the night, winning the GHA Masters Sports Award and the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award, his proudest moment came when bodybuilding appeared on a GDSC stage for the first time in two decades.

"In 1992 I came and did guest posing for these awards and one of the big boxes I have wanted to get ticked off for the next 20 years was to get bodybuilding back and recognised once again," he said. "We have done that so I am very, very happy."

Winner of the Masters Sports Award at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards is Brad Clarke at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016. Debrah Novak

Clarke will now turn his attention to the Musclemania World Stage in Las Vegas where 12 months ago he was crowned Masters World Champion.

This time he will go there as a coach with three of his team, including Lee Nagorcka and Juanita O'Dell who appeared at the awards, to compete in Las Vegas next weekend.

"It is very fulfilling seeing these guys off to Vegas," Clarke said.

"Coaching is everything to me. Helping others reach and achieve their dreams is very special."

A total of 25 individual sports were represented among the finalists at the awards proving the sporting people of the Valley are truly spoiled for choice.

Laurelea Moss - who has set world best times on the velodrome after only six months cycling on the track. Adam Hourigan

Moss' golden year ends with Senior Sportsperson gong

It was a special moment for track queen Laurelea Moss when she was named the Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Moss, who was unable to attend the awards as she was taking part in the official unveiling of the Queensland State Velodrome, conveyed her appreciation in a recorded video message.

Laurelea Moss - Sportsperson of the Year: 2016 GDSC Sportsperson of the Year Laurelea Moss could not attend the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, and instead recorded an acceptance speech which was played at the presentation.

Just six months after switching from road cycling to track cycling, Moss smashed two world record times on her way to winning three gold medals at the National Masters Track Cycling Championships.

Moss then won four gold medals, a bronze, and broke two world records at the World Masters Track Championships in England.

The single mother who relocated from Brisbane to the Clarence Valley 18 months ago has gone from strength to strength since making the switch.

"I am very humbled to be nominated for the award as it's a really lovely recognition," she said.

"I grew up in the country and my folks live down here. I have been working pretty hard in the city and being a single mum I needed to settle things down a bit and this was the perfect place. It's beautiful."

Grafton Cycle Club's Rhonda Hughes accepted the award on behalf of Moss in a fitting moment.

Violet Davies presents MC Katie Brown with a bunch of flowers at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016. Debrah Novak

2016 CLARENCE VALLEY SPORTS AWARDS WINNERS

The Athlete's Foot Coach of the Year: Mishika Randall

Yamba & Maclean Physiotherapy Team of the Year: Yamba Breakers Under 16s

The Daily Examiner Club of the Year: Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League Club

GDSC Jnr Male Sportsperson: Sam Young (Hockey)

GDSC Jnr Female Sportsperson: Nathalie Avery (Athletics)

GDSC Snr Sportsperson: Laurelea Moss (Cycling)

GHA Masters Sports Award: Brad Clarke (Bodybuilding)

The Daily Examiner Sports Contributor of the Year: Kellsie Burton

The Daily Examiner Sports Photographer of the Year: Chris Blanchard

Ernie Muller Memorial Award for Contribution to Sport in the Lower Clarence: Anton Sluyters

Max Godbee Memorial Sports Award: Terry West

Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice: Brad Clarke