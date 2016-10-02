27°
News

Sibling rivalry in under 10s race

Caitlan Charles | 1st Oct 2016 7:12 PM
Kianna Walsh, with Paul Saunders and Jason Walsh, after the Under 10 Years ski race.
Kianna Walsh, with Paul Saunders and Jason Walsh, after the Under 10 Years ski race. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE UNDER 10s competitors took to the water like professionals on Saturday, remaining cool, calm and collected even when the start didn't go to plan.

Nine-year-old Kianna Walsh had a bit of a shaky start, getting caught up with three of the other competitors, but ended the race in a little over 17 minutes.

Jason Walsh said Kianna had been skiing for about four years.

"And racing for probably two,” he said.

Kianna wasn't sure what she liked about skiing, but Mr Walsh said he knew why.

"Trying to beat your twin brother,” he said.

Kianna said she felt "good” about the race.

It was Kianna's brother Jaail who made it across the line first against tough breezy conditions.

Under 10s Results and times:

1st: Jaail Walsh with Tuff N Ruff - 12:01.06

2nd: Camden Cooper with Pumped Up - 12:50.92

3rd: Kianna Walsh with Splash - 17:11.97

4th: Annabel Ross with Flaamin - 20:19.55

5th: Bailey Cooper with 2 Ironic - 21:02.65

Grafton Daily Examiner
The SMART road to recovery

The SMART road to recovery

Stephen Milnes own experience has led him to help others through SMART Recovery.

HORROR CRASH: Two die in hospital, one still critical

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a crash at Woodenbong last night. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The unregistered car that rolled had no seats and no seat belts

GALLERY: Keating crowned Mr Jacaranda

Mr Jacaranda, Tyson Keating charmed the ladies on Friday night with his fantastic dance moves and his tight, white tennis outfit.

Mr Jacaranda a great success

Is your barbecue safe for footy finals weekend

Better safe than sorry when you fire up the barbie this weekend

Local Partners

GALLERY: Keating crowned Mr Jacaranda

Local men show off for the ladies in Mr Jacaranda competition

New fire breaks out near Pacific Highway

RFS respond to out of control blaze

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

Latest deals and offers

The New Zealand house that hemp built

The New Zealand house that hemp built

HEMP is turning a new leaf in Taranaki, with a house made of the marijuana-like plant featuring on tonight's Grand Designs NZ.

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor judges Adam Lambert, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian.

A WAVE of new shows will launch after the footy finals.

Britney Spears smoked cannabis as a teenager

Britney Spears

Britney Spears experimented with cannabis when she was 17.

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga to perform in coveted spot

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Developer Clearance Sale

Lot 7 Fairtrader Drive, Yamba 2464

Residential Land 4,962m2 of dual zoned industrial/commercial land in Yamba is almost unheard of ... $843,540 Incl.

4,962m2 of dual zoned industrial/commercial land in Yamba is almost unheard of but here's your chance! The sheer size of this lot alone provides a huge range of...

Developer Clearance Sale - FINAL STAGE!

Lot 6 Fairtrader Drive, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Industrial and commercial land in Yamba is extremely short in supply which ... $251,700 Incl.

Industrial and commercial land in Yamba is extremely short in supply which ordinarily may result in high pricing for what is on offer but the developer of "Yamba...

Developer Clearance Sale

Lot 9 Deering Street, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Being just over an acre in size, this 4,195m2 parcel of prime ... $742,500 Incl.

Being just over an acre in size, this 4,195m2 parcel of prime industrial land in "Yamba Business Park" is ready to build on. With quality warehouses already having...

A Riverfront Opportunity Not To Be Missed!

23/27-29 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 1 $325,000

It has never been so affordable to own where you holiday. What has been incredibly well known as the Moby Dick Waterfront Resort in Yamba has now been completely...

One Of A Kind Riverfront

38 Palm Terrace, Yamba 2464

House 5 4 3 $3,200,000

Very rarely does an opportunity like this present itself. Your very own 3554sqm paradise with deep riverfrontage to the Clarence River. Positioned on the...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

This Could Be Your Last Chance

8 Kookaburra Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $429,000

This well-built brick and tile home is one that enjoys one of the most convenient locations in town. Within a five minute walk you can be at the local shopping...

Impressively Perfect

7 Flinders Place, Yamba 2464

House 5 2 3 $629,000

There is always something so special about purchasing a property that you know has been well cared for and very carefully planned when built. 7 Flinders Place is a...

Contemporary Elegance On Top Of Town

2/9 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $950,000

Situated on one of the highest points of Yamba Hill and capturing commanding coastal panoramas, this stunningly presented townhouse style apartment offers a very...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home