Sibling rivalry in under 10s race

Kianna Walsh, with Paul Saunders and Jason Walsh, after the Under 10 Years ski race.

THE UNDER 10s competitors took to the water like professionals on Saturday, remaining cool, calm and collected even when the start didn't go to plan.

Nine-year-old Kianna Walsh had a bit of a shaky start, getting caught up with three of the other competitors, but ended the race in a little over 17 minutes.

Jason Walsh said Kianna had been skiing for about four years.

"And racing for probably two,” he said.

Kianna wasn't sure what she liked about skiing, but Mr Walsh said he knew why.

"Trying to beat your twin brother,” he said.

Kianna said she felt "good” about the race.

It was Kianna's brother Jaail who made it across the line first against tough breezy conditions.

Under 10s Results and times:

1st: Jaail Walsh with Tuff N Ruff - 12:01.06

2nd: Camden Cooper with Pumped Up - 12:50.92

3rd: Kianna Walsh with Splash - 17:11.97

4th: Annabel Ross with Flaamin - 20:19.55

5th: Bailey Cooper with 2 Ironic - 21:02.65