Siblings have a ball before it's back to school

Enjoying one of their last day of school holiday freedom at the Jungle Gym with mum Amber Biggs are Gypsy-Rose, and Ryder Biggs of Copmanhurst. Ryder is in year 1, while Gypsy-Rose is starting Kindergarden

WHILE there may be some tears across the Clarence Valley tomorrow as kids head back to school, there will be none from Gypsy-Rose Biggs, who is excitedly ready to join her big brother Ryder at Copmanhurst Public School today.

Mum Amber said this will be the first time she won't have either of her kids at home.

"It will be interesting to see how it goes, so I'll have a clean house for a few hours and a bit of time to myself, so that will be good,” she said.

Amber said there were few nerves about her youngest's first day at school.

"When I do canteen at the school Gypsy-Rose often comes up and goes into class with Ryder, so she sort of knows what she is doing,” Amber said.

"Ryder said he was looking forward to showing his sister around the school, but he does say she is a little bossy so he is worried about that, but they will soon work out the pecking order.

"Gypsy-Rose will be ready at 6 o'clock in the morning, like she was on orientation day. She was sitting on the lounge with the backpack on, ready to go.”

With two kids now at Copmanhurst Public School, Amber said it was a fantastic school.

"The principal out there goes above and beyond for the students,” she said.

"He takes them out kayaking after school, all on his own time, which the kids really love.”

Jungle Gym Grafton manager Sandra Lewry said the school holidays had been busy with plenty of kids having fun at the indoor play centre.

"There's been lots of kids, lots of smiling faces and lots of happy parents too,” she said.

"There have been a lot of people obviously not from Grafton, so we've had a lot of travellers which is good to see a lot of new faces.

"It's good that they've been able to come here and have some fun and make some new friends too while they're on their holiday.”

However the end of school holidays won't give too much of a break for the staff at Jungle Gym.

"It'll be nice to see some of our little, little regulars who don't mix well with the big kids,” she said.

"It's all about keeping business moving in the Clarence Valley.”