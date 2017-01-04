Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

AN Iluka local, Sigrid Patterson has a demanding job requiring her to travel a lot so she makes the most of her own time.

Looking for something stimulating and relaxing when not at work, Sigrid picked up a paintbrush in mid 2016 and hasn't put it down since.

She has always had an interest in art and dabbled at the edges, most notably doing pottery and illustration. She started painting big, bold blooms this year and discovered a world of passion.

"I love the lushness of flowers and the forms of petals.”

After a recent visit to Western Australia in wildflower season, she has recently started a series of native blooms capturing eucalyptus flowers bursting out of their gumnuts, delicate orchids and the mesmerising patterns of old man banksias.

Sigrid lives with her partner close to the mighty Clarence River.

Both have a passion for the environment, local nature and salt water.

When not painting, you will often see them wandering along our beaches, in the rainforest or along the river watching the wildlife and sketching.

Sigrid's Patterson's recent works will be on display at the Iluka Emporium throughout January with the opening of her show, Floral Form, at 5pm on Friday, January 6 at the Emporium.