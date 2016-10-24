Since I was 5, I have had one dream: to save the world

SOLUTIONS: B Alternative's Gina Lopez and Loki Martin and were at Surfing the Coldstream festival to increase awareness of environmental issues.

I ALWAYS knew I was going to do what I do now.

Although the dream has changed, taken many ebbs and flow, could be seen as high risk and often ending in perceived failure; since I was 5, I have had but one dream:

To save the world.

From a child's view, I truly believed this could be achieved.

I also believed I could fly. So, as my wisdom grew (or lessened depending on your philosophy), I realised I could make but a dent.

To understand and accept this fate of not having the individual power to control the world, nor the need for the world to be saved, I developed an analogy for myself.

I imagine the changes that fluttering my butterfly wings might create 500 years in the future.

If I share with the ones around me, speak my truth, live authentically, with as little impact as possible; in 500 years what changes would have I catalyzed?

I imagine a rolling ball, representing the juggernaut of self-indulgent, planetary and human destruction. If we knock this ball upon its trajectory, nudging onto a different path, even if only by a few degrees.

In 500 metres, imagine how vast the difference will be from where it was headed, to where it ended up.

Through collectivism and action around planetary health, the individual, collective, planet, all living system and creatures, benefit, now and many years into the future. The changes we are making to the planet now will be present for millennia.

When we see ourselves as part of the planet rather than having dominion over it, we can start to heal the immense damage we are creating, curbing the destruction; lessening it. Setting examples for change and consciousness, changing the trajectory of our future.