Sinkers play lead role in raising $1040 for hospital

Lower Coldstream Rd sinker maker David Gibson repaid his care in the Grafton Base Hospital late last year with a cheque of more than $1000 raised from the sale of sinkers and other fishing gear at the Iluka Markets.

GRAFTON Base Hospital is the latest organisation to benefit from a couple whose hobby of making sinkers has generated thousands of dollars for charity.

Yesterday David Gibson presented the hospital with a cheque for $1040 which he raised selling his sinkers at the Iluka Markets.

"I was in hospital there are couple of months ago for my operation and I told them what I was doing,” Mr Gibson said.

"When I said I was running out of people to donate to, one of the nurses said I could always donate some money to the hospital, so that's what I've done,” he said.

Mr Gibson has donated money or bought equipment for most of the local volunteer organisations and charities.

But he said a story in The Daily Examiner late last year - about how he and his wife, Jenny, made a staggering array of sinkers to raise money for charity as a hobby - had been a major boost.

"We have people coming out to buy stuff from us and wanting to donate lead, it's been fantastic,” he said.

The Gibsons sell their sinkers and other homemade fishing gear from their home at 578 Lower Coldstream Rd and the markets.