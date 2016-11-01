26°
Six string sounds fill the Jacaranda streets

Adam Hourigan
| 31st Oct 2016 5:22 PM
Mick Carr is one of many buskers taking part as part of the Jacaranda Busking playing outside Toast Espresso.
Mick Carr is one of many buskers taking part as part of the Jacaranda Busking playing outside Toast Espresso. Adam Hourigan

WALKING down Prince Street, the sound of familiar tunes on guitar rang through the air as if it was piped in a shopping mall.

And passing by Toast Espresso, Grafton musician Mick Carr, who says he's playing for "too long", sits with his six string, plucking popular melodies to passers-by.

"I play around at the Naked Bean on Saturday nights, and it was suggested to me by one of my friends to come out and busk this week," he said.

"I do busk down here occasionally, but I do come out to get my music on the street sometimes."

Mick is one of many buskers lining Prince Street as part of the Jacaranda Festival Busking competition, and said his fingerstyle guitar playing was drawing good interest.

"I just do guitar instrumentals of popular songs," he said. "It's a good time to come out, there's lots of people coming past.

"That's what's good about it - it fills the streets up with music, people appreciate it and it's good fun."

Topics:  busking jacaranda2016 jacaranda busking prince st toast espresso whatson

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

