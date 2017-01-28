30°
Skate All Day ramps up kids board skills

Caitlan Charles | 28th Jan 2017 2:45 PM
Ex-pro skater Trevor Ward teaches kids at Skate All Day at the Yamba Skate Park. INSET: Grant McGregor helps his daughter Dana learn to skate.
Ex-pro skater Trevor Ward teaches kids at Skate All Day at the Yamba Skate Park. INSET: Grant McGregor helps his daughter Dana learn to skate.

YAMBA Skate Park was full of kids on Saturday as ex-pro skater Trevor Ward showed them how to improve their board skills on the concrete and in the water with the program Skate All Day.

"We're trying to get some community awareness about trying to get a bowl here for the kids, something a little more world class level,” Mr Ward said.

"With Skateboarding being in the Olympics and the cross over between surf and skate we think there is a good talent pool around here with a lot of pro surfers coming out of here.

"We can identify that with skateboarding as well and it will be really good with a bowl.

"The next world champion could come from here.”

The workshop aimed to help kids improve their skills on the skate board and surf board.

"We try and identify the skaters and get them sorted with the basics,” Mr Ward said.

"(We're) working with the older ones to push them definitely with a cross over of surfing and skating as well.

"With surfing and sktaking the cross over works mainly with areal awareness.

"Also now with surfing going into the Olympics they will most likely use a wave pool.

"It means it's a static wave, which is a lot like the ramp, so if we can teach the kids to skate correctly and skate switch stance as well, that's going to move over and transfer to surfing a lot more.”

Mr Ward added that it was also good to get kids out of the house and learning new skills.

"My program I started a year ago, Skate All Day, we started with 30 kids now we have 700 kids across Australia doing the program,” he said.

"We want to start the same program up here for the local kids after school.

"We have a coach that comes down and spends an hour with the kids, a group of about eight to 10 teaching them every week in a 10 week course.

"It's growing and it's pretty awesome ... we will get people signed up here and hopefully we can start in the next couple of weeks and get it going for term one.

"It's about building the culture around the skate park as well and parents who haven't come from skate, they can come down and feel more apart of it and they're not so alienated from the teenagers and it brings everyone together.

”Because really it is a little self governing community, the older kids will look after the younger ones.”

