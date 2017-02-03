33°
Skaters want the bowl back

Caitlan Charles | 3rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
SKATE KIDS: Ned Haddrell (left) and Leilani Read with a group of young skaters who want the bowl back at the Yamba Skate Park.
GIVING kids opportunity and developing their skills is at the heart of a movement to bring back the bowl to Yamba Skate Park.

Tony Berry and Craig Robinson are hoping to provide more opportunities for kids in the Clarence Valley.

"The closest bowl is in Ballina but the competition bowls, the closest one is in Elanora on the Gold Coast, or else we have to take Oscar to Sydney, Newcastle, Central Coast or Melbourne to be able to practise where the comps are held," Mr Berry said.

"Because of where we are in Yamba there is a high quality of surfers and athletes, the talent pool here is amazing.

"It's a bit of a tragedy that they have to travel to skate."

Mr Robinson said kids often stop skating when they get to a more experienced level because it's difficult to advance their skills at the area's skate facilities.

"Bringing back the bowl is a necessity," Mr Robinson said.

Before the Clarence Valley Council redeveloped the skate park there was a bowl in Yamba.

"It was poor quality with cracks in it. There was no flow and there were so many injuries I think because of how dangerous it was, council had to replace it," Mr Robinson said.

"They didn't consult with the community and have just taken the bowl away which is the whole problem, there was no community consultation."

Mr Berry hopes expanding the park will also help with the mental health issues in the Valley.

"Every time I drive past (the skate park) it's maxed out between 25 and 70 people, it's just not big enough," he said.

"With the amount of youth suicide at the moment, the community and the kids need more, they need more to keep them from wandering."

Mr Berry's son, Oscar who is in the top 10 under-16 skaters in Australia, is a competitive skater and spends a lot of time travelling just to get in enough practice.

"If I had a big bowl here it would be heaps better because I wouldn't have to travel all the way to the Gold Coast to skate a good ramp," Oscar said.

"I'd love to be a professional skater but it makes it hard when you have to go all the way up to the Gold Coast, and the risk of travelling on that road, it's pretty hectic. No one really wants to travel two hours just to skate a ramp."

Mr Berry said the number of kids who attended the recent Skate All Day session in Yamba was an indicator of how popular skating is in the region.

"There are potential world champs all around us who need room to grow," he said.

"It would be great to get the Grafton kids, the Maclean kids, the Iluka kids (down here).

"The kids are crying out for this, they've got nothing."

